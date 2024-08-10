Kansas returns multiple experienced players at defensive tackle and also brought in Javier Derritt from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to help shore up its depth. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos spoke to the media on Saturday about the natural progression of the Jayhawks’ returnees, how the young tackles are helping Kansas’ depth, and how Derritt is adjusting to a new school.





Natural progression of Kansas’ defensive tackles

Kansas’ main returners at defensive tackle are Caleb Taylor, D.J. Withers, and Tommy Dunn Jr. The three have naturally progressed into bigger roles each year.

“You see the defensive tackles, they come in as young guys, you want to see them play a little bit,” Panagos said. “Once they get to a certain point, then they play a little bit more and then all of a sudden they’re the guys.”

As Taylor, Withers, and Dunn have started to become “the guys” and went through the process, they’ve started to become more confident. This allows the game to come easier to them.

“It's a journey, especially playing defensive line. It's hard. Like it's really hard and it's really demanding and it's a game of strength, material-wise,” Panagos said. “So now Tommy and DJ have confidence because they're strong and they both have done a really good job bending because football is the ability to bend and get yourself out of bad positions.

"Get you back in good positions and they have had a thousand reps and they're playing fast, they're having fun and you know what to do and it makes it a lot easier for them.”