Jim Panagos talks about progression, depth of defensive tackles
Kansas returns multiple experienced players at defensive tackle and also brought in Javier Derritt from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State to help shore up its depth. Defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos spoke to the media on Saturday about the natural progression of the Jayhawks’ returnees, how the young tackles are helping Kansas’ depth, and how Derritt is adjusting to a new school.
Natural progression of Kansas’ defensive tackles
Kansas’ main returners at defensive tackle are Caleb Taylor, D.J. Withers, and Tommy Dunn Jr. The three have naturally progressed into bigger roles each year.
“You see the defensive tackles, they come in as young guys, you want to see them play a little bit,” Panagos said. “Once they get to a certain point, then they play a little bit more and then all of a sudden they’re the guys.”
As Taylor, Withers, and Dunn have started to become “the guys” and went through the process, they’ve started to become more confident. This allows the game to come easier to them.
“It's a journey, especially playing defensive line. It's hard. Like it's really hard and it's really demanding and it's a game of strength, material-wise,” Panagos said. “So now Tommy and DJ have confidence because they're strong and they both have done a really good job bending because football is the ability to bend and get yourself out of bad positions.
"Get you back in good positions and they have had a thousand reps and they're playing fast, they're having fun and you know what to do and it makes it a lot easier for them.”
Panagos excited about the depth
Kansas has traditionally rotated its defensive tackles a fair bit. This means the Jayhawks need about five or so trusted contributors who will get a lot of reps.
The veterans will probably be the ones who shake out on top of the depth chart, but a pair of youngsters are impressing as well. Redshirt freshmen Marcus Calvin and Blake Herold have stood out to Panagos and are pushing the older guys as well.
"Marcus is a really good athlete, and he started to play faster, and he started really understanding the position. And right now, he's practicing at a high level,” Panagos said. “And the numbers, the science back that Blake is really growing as we speak. He just turned 19 years old. He's 295 pounds. He's really strong, really physical, and he's really good athlete.
"I like where those two guys are going. We’re not even close to where we need them to be, but every day they’re getting better and better, and they’re flashing plays where the old guys look to me, I’m like yeah, they’re coming. Which is good, because now they have to raise their game.”
Panagos is excited about the depth at defensive tackle because of how pleased he’s been with Calvin and Herold. They’ve been challenged early and have started to perform at a higher level.
“I told them this summer, you have to do all these things because when you come back for day one, you have to be exponentially better than you were in spring practice,” Panagos said. “And I gave them a lot of stuff to do, and you know what? To their credit, they did it. And now they’re starting to perform at a level, and we keep building depth.”
Derritt starting to get more comfortable
Derritt spent five years at North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas. It took him some time to get acclimated to a new system and playbook but has started to get more comfortable.
“Just because you transferred to a new school, it’s hard,” Panagos said. “The scheme is different. How we practice is totally different. And as he gets more and more comfortable, I see his play getting better.”
Panagos called Derritt a “really good athlete” and thinks he has a chance to impact the Jayhawks in a positive way.