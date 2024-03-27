Zebrowski likes how new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes has made the transition easy. Hear everything Zebrowski had to say and some of his comments.

How has Jalon Daniels been moving around...

It has been fun. He's doing a really good job. We're moving him in a perfect pace. It's been fun. It's good to see him out. It's fun to see him actually throwing football again. That's the fun part. So it's been really good. Really exciting, you guys all know how he is mentally, to really pick stuff up. So it's fun to have him out there, be able to go through everything. Whether he gets the rep live or not, he's still getting the rep. So learning the offense is huge.





How are the quarterbacks adjusting to Jeff Grimes...

Really good. I think it's been good. I think the thing is, they know me so they don't have to adapt to that. They know who I am and how I am. And then Grimey's been good. He's kind of said, (Coach Z), I trust you. I'm believing you. Go ahead, go coach them.

Tell me what you think they can and can't do. And I'm one of those guys, just like I told you before, Andy, I'm like, I don't want to ever tell a coordinator you can't do that because the quarterback can't. I hope they can do it. Whatever you want. Let your imagination go and I'll let it go. So they've adapted really well. I think he's really good personality wise for them.







How have you worked with Grimes...

It's been really fun because I think it's unique. It's always scary. He's the new one coming in and we've all kind of been there in the offense. It's going to stay kind of as is, obviously, but it's been really fun to meet him because I heard so much about him and then be able to coach with him and his knowledge because I always say this.



Here's what I've always said. It was great with Coach K and I love Andy and it's been awesome. And then we do a good job as a team and then when he leaves, you hope the program keeps growing. Someone else new comes in. They usually add something to it. It's awesome what we've done now.

You get a new guy, a new voice, who's been to some great schools and great places, coached some really good offenses, and then you can add to it. It's been kind of exhilarating, too, for add some new things. Oh, that's a good idea. And then you get a different view sometimes.