“Growing up I was the fastest kid on every team I played for,” Holiday said. “My dad gave me the name and it stuck.”

The dual-threat quarterback has always had speed and his father gave him the nickname when he was young.

It doesn’t take long after watching his film to see how explosive he is in the open field and the problems he can make for a defense.

The Jayhawks are going to get an official visit this weekend from Jimmy Holiday , a talented athlete out of Madison Central in Mississippi.

That speed and elusiveness is what has attracted several college recruiters to Holiday including the Jayhawks. After some early football camps, he started getting in touch with Kansas assistant Chevis Jackson and Les Miles. From there the relationship kept growing.

“After The Opening I reached out to one of the recruiters that follows me, and we just made a relationship,” Holiday said. “Then he got me with Coach Miles. I already knew about Coach Miles. He seems like a great coach who anybody would love to play for. I’m getting to know Coach Jackson and he really wants me on his side of the ball.”

Jackson coaches the cornerbacks. Holiday is a good enough athlete, college recruiters would let him play on either side. Kansas would let him play defense or offense.

“They told me I could play defense but I want to play quarterback,” he said.

He will make the trip to Lawrence this weekend for his first official visit. He will be able to watch the spring game and the Rick Ross concert. Those are just an added bonus to the weekend, but that isn’t what drew him to Kansas for the visit.

“I mean that adds on to it,” he said about the spring game events. “But I still wanted to go to Kansas just to see the program and all the of the coaches. Les Miles is a top five coach to me. I wasn’t sure when I could make it out there, so I wanted to take my official visit.”

The Kansas coaches told Holiday they like how fast he plays on film. There are several other schools that feel the same since he has picked up offers from Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Memphis, Arkansas State, and others.

He is undecided on a major although Sports Medicine is a possibility. He’s received a lot of early interest and the Jayhawks will get the first chance to impress him.