Joe Otting talks about Kansas visit, will return this month

“It was a good day being up in Lawrence,” Otting said. “In all it was just great to be around the coaches and staff again and just getting to chat with them.”

One of those in attendance was Joe Otting from Topeka Hayden. Otting is one of the most sought-after offensive linemen in the region and has already been racking up the early offers.

The staff used the game to build around for official and unofficial visits. Most of the unofficial visits were key, local targets in the 2023 class.

The Kansas coaches used the basketball game against Missouri as a recruiting tool for football and it was a good plan.

He got to see one of the most anticipated basketball games that has been talked about for a long time.

“It was a great experience,” Otting said. “Lawrence brings a great atmosphere, and it was impressive.”

Otting is being recruited by Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. The two started to build a relationship last summer when Fuchs took the job at Kansas. Otting attended the final summer camp and got the opportunity to work with Fuchs.

“It was good to see him,” Otting said. “Every time we get the chance to talk it keep building our relationship, so all is good.”

Otting has made several trips to Lawrence since the summer and having the chance to visit with the coaches has helped build relationships.

“It’s just good to see the people in person and being able to talk face to face,” he said. “It helps a lot that way. Much more different than just texting or being on the phone.”

Otting said he has not been on many visits since his high school season ended. The good news for the Jayhawks is he will return again this month. There is also a visit planned to Nebraska.

“I haven’t been on many visits recently with the season being over,” he said. “Only one so far has been the KU game. I’ll be at the KU-Kentucky game, and I will visit Nebraska again sometime in late January.”

He has earned offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa State, and New Mexico.