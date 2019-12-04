Remetich also said he has talked with Dave Shumate and Tyler Olker who are part of the Kansas recruiting staff.

“My head coach knows the running backs coach Tony Hull,” Remetich said. “We started to talk a lot and then started talking to Coach Miles and Coach Meadows. I talk to a lot of the guys over there. And then they came down for one of my games.”

Kansas got started with Remetich because assistant coach Tony Hull is from the area and knows Guy LeCompte, the head coach. After Hull got the recruiting started other Kansas coaches moved in with him.

The Jayhawks are set to host a visitor that has been talked about for much of the season in Josh Remetich . The offensive lineman from Holy Cross in Louisiana will take his official visit this weekend.

When Miles and Hull made a visit to watch Remetich it created a lot of buzz around the stadium.

“It was crazy,” he said. “Everyone was talking about it at the game and on the sidelines. It was great.”

As a freshman Remetich played center but then hit a growth spurt. He is now 6-foot-5, 280 pounds and can project to several different spots on the offensive line.

“They told me they like that I can play everywhere,” he said. “I can play all five positions on the offensive line. They said I’m athletic and they can put me at tackle, guard, or center. They like the way I play physical and the way I move around.”

Remetich has been talking to the coaches for several months and will get his first look at the Kansas program this week on his official visit.

“I just want to go up there and make sure that everyone enjoys being in the program,” he said. “All the fans are always excited and always supportive. I just want to make sure I can go up there and just fit in and be part of the family.”

Remetich picked up early offers from several schools including Missouri, Louisville, West Virginia, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and several others.

He gave a verbal commitment to Tulane the hometown school and will take an official visit there the following weekend.

One of the things he will pay close attention to, is the academic side of his visit. That is an important factor when he makes his final decision.

“Obviously football's going to end, so I want to see what they have on the academic side,” Remetich said. “I want to meet all the professors. You have to like the professors because they'll determine the next four years of your college life. And then obviously the coaches and players because you will spend most of your time around them.”