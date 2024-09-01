PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Joshua Galbreath talks about Kansas, successful summer camps

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

Joshua Galbreath is one of the top prospects in the Kansas class of 2026. Galbreath, who has been offered by several schools as a linebacker, will get to show what he can do on offense as well at Lawrence High this season.

He picked up offers from schools in the Big 12 and Big 10 after the summer camp session.

“It's been very exciting,” Galbreath said. “This is my first year ever going to football camps in general, so that is my second year playing football. I’m going into my third year to play football this year. I'm just learning a lot of new stuff and trying to get better.”

Kansas is one of the schools to offer the local product and did so after their camp. He got the opportunity to work with linebackers coach Chris Simpson.

“It was good opportunity to get around the coaches and the staff,” Galbreath said. “I've been over there a couple of times, and I just like getting closer to staff, and seeing what the team's all about.”

Galbreath plans to visit for a KU game this fall and talks about his recruiting
Galbreath plans to visit for a KU game this fall and talks about his recruiting

He got another chance to be around the staff after the camp when he attended the Crimson and Blue BBQ, which featured several recruits from the 2026 class.

“It was a fun experience,” he said. “We did like a scavenger hunt, where we could go around and explore the campus and see what it was all about and things like that.”

Galbreath made his name known to college recruiters for his film on defense, but this year he will get snaps on offense. Lawrence plans to use him as a wide receiver where he could be a valuable target to quarterback Banks Bowen, who is committed to Tulsa.

“Josh can do a lot of things as a defensive player,” said Lawrence head coach Clint Bowen. “With his athleticism, he can be very effective. Obviously, rushing the quarterback is a given with his speed, length and ability to go. But he also has good awareness as a drop linebacker. He's a physical guy, taking on blocks and setting the edge.

“And then on offensive side of the ball, you're talking about a kid who's a legitimate speed guy at any level, who's got good ball skills and can go up and get the football. On both sides of the ball, he’s a guy who can really make a special play at any given time.”

Galbreath has followed the Kansas program since he moved to Lawrence in 2018. His father, Eric, was a fullback for the Jayhawks in the Glenn Mason era. He has watched the program improve under Lance Leipold.

“When I first moved here, they weren't doing too good,” he said. “But as I was going through middle school and got to high school, they started to turn the program around. And they're doing big changes to the stadium and things like that.”

He holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Illinois, Nebraska and Iowa State. He said he plans to take visits this fall to watch games with some of the schools who have offered. Galbreath said he will take an unofficial visit to watch KU play in Kansas City.

