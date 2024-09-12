The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio with the full squad.

- We take a look back at the game in Illinois and what led to the first loss of the season

- UNLV is up next in a game with more meaning than some expected

- Caleb Herring, the color analyst from UNLV, joins us to preview the Rebels

- We give our predictions on Friday's game

- The Big 12 is shaping to be a fun race to follow

- Bill Self is all over the recruiting trail and we break down the latest news

- Shay gives his take on the recruits who are high on the list