The Jayhawk Slant staff is back in the studio with the full squad.
- We take a look back at the game in Illinois and what led to the first loss of the season
- UNLV is up next in a game with more meaning than some expected
- Caleb Herring, the color analyst from UNLV, joins us to preview the Rebels
- We give our predictions on Friday's game
- The Big 12 is shaping to be a fun race to follow
- Bill Self is all over the recruiting trail and we break down the latest news
- Shay gives his take on the recruits who are high on the list
