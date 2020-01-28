The Kansas coaches hosted several visitors from the 2021 class last weekend in Lawrence. We will continue to get the recruits reaction from the first junior day of the season.

Patrick Turner, LB, Highland Park (Tex)

Patrick Turner

Patrick Turner is an all-district linebacker and baseball player from Highland Park. He answers questions about his visit to Kansas.



-Break down the visit and what stood out to you? it was a great visit, what out to me was that it felt like a players school. Somewhere I could definitely see myself spending four years at. What stood out to me was how much they valued academics and life after football.



-Talk about what coaches you spent the most time around and what your impressions were I spent a lot of time with Jordan Peterson, D.J. Eliot and Emmett Jones. They were all pleased to see me and excited I was there in Lawrence



-Was there anything that caught your attention that maybe you weren't expecting? What caught my attention was how many new coaches Les Miles is bringing in to make Kansas an elite program. I can tell Coach Miles only wants the best coaches in the country and he definitely has an elite staff that I would love to work with.



Jaderris Carr, RB, Vista Park Prep (CO)

Jaderris Carr

Jaderris Carr made the trip from out west and came away liking what he saw after meeting Les Miles and Brent Dearmon.



-Break down the visit and what stood out to you? The visit was outstanding. Les Miles was everything I thought he was and more. Something that really stood out to me is really just the effect Les Miles has and his ambition and the drive he has to turn Jayhawk football into something special.



-Talk about what coaches you spent the most time around and what your impressions were I was around all the coaches the same amount of time just sitting back and observing, taking in all the information that I could about the University. I’m really impressed with the weight-lifting coaches and their philosophy. They don’t really care about records or how much you can put but just how efficient you are with those reps is more important.



-Was there anything that caught your attention that maybe you weren't expecting? The thing that caught my attention the most is the scheme for the offense and Brent Dearmon. He is a very smart man that knows how to rip a defense in half. I love his mindset and just the direction he wants the offense to go in. I see myself as a potential big play maker playing in his offense.



