Justice Ugo on Kansas offer, coaches will go on road late April
The Kansas coaches are continuing to look at the transfer portal or the junior college route to fill out spots left in the 2022 recruiting class.
One of their most recent offers went to Justice Ugo, a cornerback from Blinn College.
“It was really exciting since I grew up watching Kansas basketball as a kid since I originally wanted to be a basketball player,” Ugo said.
His dreams have now changed from the basketball court to the football field where he is receiving a lot of interest from several college recruiters.
Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson started recruiting him and he has heard from multiple coaches on staff.
“I’ve talked to Coach Peterson the most, but I’ve heard from their whole coaching staff almost equally,” he said. “The coaches told me it’s a program making a quick turn around by taking one step at a time. I’ve learned about the great atmosphere of KU and Lawrence, Kansas.
At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds Ugo said Peterson likes his length and his versatility he shows on film. That was one reason the Jayhawks staff extended the scholarship offer.
Ugo will graduate early this summer allowing him to enroll at a college and play somewhere for the 2022 season.
“I plan on taking my time and making the best decision for me and my family,” he said. “I will be leaving juco this May.”
There are several schools showing interest and Ugo said most of the schools are from the Big 12, Big 10, and ACC. He recently picked up an offer from Iowa State and Illinois. Peterson is hoping to build a strong relationship with Ugo because that is one of the factors he will be looking for when it comes to decide.
“The most important thing to me is the relationship I have with the coaching staff and how they will be able to develop me as a person and football player to help me reach my goals,” he said.
Coaches will go on the road after spring evaluations with players
In the past when the spring game is over the coaches go on the road right away to start spring recruiting. This year the Jayhawks started spring practice early. This was the earliest they have finished the spring season and it allows them more time to focus on details before rushing out on the road.
“We're going to be in for a little bit here doing our evaluations with our players,” Leipold said. “We do a pretty thorough evaluation where they meet with their position coach, and we have a big group meeting with them.
“And then as well as their weight training and doing some things there, making sure they're in the right position also academically to finish the semester strong.”
Later in the month the staff will hit the ground running for the spring evaluation period. The first stops will be the local schools.
“Near the end of April and throughout May we have about 165 total evaluations, between the 10 coaches,” he said. “Each coach will be out a little over 15 days, and again we're going to start right here in Kansas and across the border first, before they venture out to the other areas.”