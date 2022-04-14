Justice Ugo on Kansas offer, coaches will go on road late April

The Kansas coaches are continuing to look at the transfer portal or the junior college route to fill out spots left in the 2022 recruiting class. One of their most recent offers went to Justice Ugo, a cornerback from Blinn College. “It was really exciting since I grew up watching Kansas basketball as a kid since I originally wanted to be a basketball player,” Ugo said. His dreams have now changed from the basketball court to the football field where he is receiving a lot of interest from several college recruiters. Kansas cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson started recruiting him and he has heard from multiple coaches on staff. “I’ve talked to Coach Peterson the most, but I’ve heard from their whole coaching staff almost equally,” he said. “The coaches told me it’s a program making a quick turn around by taking one step at a time. I’ve learned about the great atmosphere of KU and Lawrence, Kansas.

Ugo hopes to set up a visit to Kansas in the near future

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds Ugo said Peterson likes his length and his versatility he shows on film. That was one reason the Jayhawks staff extended the scholarship offer. Ugo will graduate early this summer allowing him to enroll at a college and play somewhere for the 2022 season. “I plan on taking my time and making the best decision for me and my family,” he said. “I will be leaving juco this May.” There are several schools showing interest and Ugo said most of the schools are from the Big 12, Big 10, and ACC. He recently picked up an offer from Iowa State and Illinois. Peterson is hoping to build a strong relationship with Ugo because that is one of the factors he will be looking for when it comes to decide. “The most important thing to me is the relationship I have with the coaching staff and how they will be able to develop me as a person and football player to help me reach my goals,” he said.

