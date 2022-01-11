Kalon Gervin excited to get going at Kansas, arrives today
Kalon Gervin is getting ready to make the move from the Big 10 to the Big 12 and he is looking forward to a new transition after playing at Michigan State since 2018.
Gervin said he expects to arrive in Lawrence this afternoon as some of the newcomers report.
“I'm excited,” he said. “I have a lot of thoughts and I am just ready to get there. I'm just excited to come out there and kind of start over. You know what I mean? Get down there with the guys and start working out. I’m ready to get there and get acclimated.”
In 2020 Gervin started every game for the Spartans at cornerback. He was also named to the Distinguished Scholars List for the Big 10 conference.
He started the first two games this season before entering the portal. There were several schools who made a pitch to Gervin, but he committed to Wisconsin. And then the Jayhawks entered the picture.
There were several connections he had to Kansas. He is from Michigan, where he was the number one rated player in the state coming out of high school. He played youth football with current Kansas players Cornell Wheeler and Rich Miller.
Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson knew Gervin because he has recruited the area for a long time. Kansas General Manager Rob Ianello knew some of his family members and Scott Aligo, the Director of Scouting, was on staff at Michigan State.
During the holiday break Gervin stayed in contact with several members of the staff.
“I’ve really been talking to a lot of the coaches,” he said. “Coach Simpson, Coach Aligo, Coach Peterson, Coach Borland, Coach Ianello, there are a lot of them. I really talk to everybody. Everybody has been hitting me up, man, just checking in on me. Someone has called almost every day. Everybody's just excited.”
Over the break Gervin said he has been working out with his track coach to stay in shape.
“I want to be in the possible shape before I head out,” Gervin said.
The midyear transfers are expected to be in Lawrence today. For Gervin, this is a new beginning, and he will have two years to play for the Jayhawks.
“I just really want to leave my mark,” he said. “As a player and as a person, try to impact as many people as possible, whether that's on the field or off the field. I'm excited for a new journey, new conference, new people, new coaches, just kind of embracing it all. Just can't wait to do that camaraderie with my teammates. I feel like that's important.”
To show what a small word it is, Gervin will also reunite with Terrence Samuel, who was hired to coach the wide receivers at Kansas. Samuel was the wide receivers coach at Michigan State and the lead recruiter for Gervin when he signed with the Spartans.
Samuel did not recruit Gervin to Kansas, but the two will be back on the same team together.
“That's my guy,” Gervin said of Samuel. “The crazy thing is he recruited me heavy out of high school to Michigan State. It’s just crazy how the circle of life goes. We've been texting a little bit. His home is like my home, so he's already telling me to stop by and see him. I'm glad he's there. That's comfortability, you know what I mean, with him being there and with somebody like him that knew me since high school.”