Kalon Gervin excited to get going at Kansas, arrives today

Kalon Gervin is getting ready to make the move from the Big 10 to the Big 12 and he is looking forward to a new transition after playing at Michigan State since 2018.

Gervin said he expects to arrive in Lawrence this afternoon as some of the newcomers report.

“I'm excited,” he said. “I have a lot of thoughts and I am just ready to get there. I'm just excited to come out there and kind of start over. You know what I mean? Get down there with the guys and start working out. I’m ready to get there and get acclimated.”

In 2020 Gervin started every game for the Spartans at cornerback. He was also named to the Distinguished Scholars List for the Big 10 conference.

He started the first two games this season before entering the portal. There were several schools who made a pitch to Gervin, but he committed to Wisconsin. And then the Jayhawks entered the picture.

There were several connections he had to Kansas. He is from Michigan, where he was the number one rated player in the state coming out of high school. He played youth football with current Kansas players Cornell Wheeler and Rich Miller.