Kansas coaches, Leipold visit Anthony Davis and Joey Baker
The Kansas coaches went on the road recruiting in full force on Monday morning.
And the head coach was right along with them. Lance Leipold made his first home visits with recruits since he arrived at KU.
The first stop was Dallas where he met with Anthony Davis and Joey Baker.
Davis, one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas area, had Emmett Jones and Leipold for an in-home visit to meet his family and go over the program.
“It went well, and they were just asking how everything has been,” Davis said. “They were just telling me how they were excited to get me up there.”
Davis committed to the Jayhawks in the summer after picking up offers from Baylor, SMU, Colorado, Washington State and several others.
Jones has been the lead recruiter for Davis.
“Coach Jones is always the same,” Davis said. “He always makes it feel like they want me. Telling me what needs to be done. He shoots it to me straight and basically everything I need to know, and what I don't.”
Davis said he plans to meet with new cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson next week who was promoted yesterday.
“Coach Leipold and Jones were telling me about him,” Davis said. “He is supposed to come down next week and meet with me. I still love KU and I am ready to get there.”
Baker had good visit with Leipold and Fuchs
Leipold’s next stop was a short drive away to Baker.
The offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll is getting ready for a big game this week against Allen in the playoffs.
He talked about meeting with Fuchs and Leipold.
“It was great,” Baker said. “We had some good conversations about what happened this season and how the guys on the squad really progressed and how the situation is there right now going into the off season.”
Baker said he was joined by his mother and father during the meeting. They talked about the progress the Jayhawks this season.
“I saw them playing each game with more confidence as they went, and they started to play better as a team and really had confidence in each other,” he said. “And really the coaching staff and coach started trusting them more.”
The 2022 class is expected to be a smaller class when it comes to high school recruiting. Baker was happy to see the coaches pay him a visit before he signs on December.
“It's pretty cool,” he said. “They mentioned that this year they weren't focusing as much on my class (high school) recruiting. So, it's pretty cool to know that I’m one of the few guys that they were coming around this time of year to come see at their house and just come to talk and see me.”