Kansas coaches, Leipold visit Anthony Davis and Joey Baker

The Kansas coaches went on the road recruiting in full force on Monday morning.

And the head coach was right along with them. Lance Leipold made his first home visits with recruits since he arrived at KU.

The first stop was Dallas where he met with Anthony Davis and Joey Baker.

Davis, one of the top cornerbacks in the Dallas area, had Emmett Jones and Leipold for an in-home visit to meet his family and go over the program.

“It went well, and they were just asking how everything has been,” Davis said. “They were just telling me how they were excited to get me up there.”

Davis committed to the Jayhawks in the summer after picking up offers from Baylor, SMU, Colorado, Washington State and several others.

Jones has been the lead recruiter for Davis.

“Coach Jones is always the same,” Davis said. “He always makes it feel like they want me. Telling me what needs to be done. He shoots it to me straight and basically everything I need to know, and what I don't.”

Davis said he plans to meet with new cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson next week who was promoted yesterday.

“Coach Leipold and Jones were telling me about him,” Davis said. “He is supposed to come down next week and meet with me. I still love KU and I am ready to get there.”