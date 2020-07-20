JayhawkSlant - Kansas coaches make strong impression with Mandela Tobin

“Coach Drake is an energetic guy and I like that,” Tobin said. “All around he’s just a really good coach. I think he would be a really good person to be coached by, and I'm really excited.”

Tobin, a 6-foot-3, 265 pound defensive lineman from San Diego, has spent a lot of time getting to know Drake and Diribe. Drake is the defensive line coach and Diribe recruits California.

“It's just been an amazing journey that all started on Twitter,” Tobin said. “Coach Chidera, Coach Drake and Coach AC have been the main guys recruiting me. I love the relationship I have with all three of them. And Coach Miles is an amazing guy. I’m really enjoying it and eager to get on a visit.”

Both Chidera Uzo-Diribe and Kwahn Drake along with grad assistant Andrew Carter helped grow the recruiting relationship from day one. Everything has been handled on social media or Zoom, and Tobin looks forward to meeting the staff in person.

Mandela Tobin recalled the first conversation with the Kansas coaches that started over Twitter and everything took off from there.

He also has a bond with Uzo-Diribe because they are both Nigerian and have developed a deep connection. There is a lot they have in common and that has helped build a quick relationship.

“He understands where I'm coming from on certain things, and it's really enjoyable,” Tobin said of Uzo-Diribe. “I'm really, really glad that he's recruiting me, as well as the other coaches at Kansas. But I think that's the biggest thing about it because having that connection already is really good and knowing the experience he's had playing college football and some in the NFL.”

The Kansas staff has been looking for players who can fit into their 3-4 scheme, which requires athletic player on the interior. He’s got the size and athleticism it takes, and the staff recognized it right away.

“They told me they like my get-off and strength,” he said. “They like that I have extremely long arms, and how I use that to my advantage against the offensive linemen just to separate myself and to disengage and find the ball carrier or the quarterback on certain plays. They think I can use that to the best advantage at Kansas.”

Tobin said the schools recruiting him the hardest include Kansas, Nebraska, Kansas State, Fresno State, Nevada, and Air Force. Football is obviously important, but Tobin will factor in academics when he makes his decision.

“First and foremost, being a Nigerian, academic are paramount,” Tobin said. “We do not mess around with that. So, every time I talk to a coach with any school, I ask them, "How are your academics? Can this lead me to somewhere I can be successful at after football?"

Tobin said right now all the teams are equal, and he’s keeping everything on an even level when it comes to recruiting. But, the Jayhawks are in good position with all of the schools on his list.

“I can definitely say Kansas is very impressive,” he said. “I think they would definitely be a front runner for me.”