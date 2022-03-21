Kansas gets a visit from quarterback Zane Flores

“We watched them practice there and a lot of fast-paced things,” Flores said. “The drills they did, everything they incorporated is really fast-paced, so it was really game-like. The quarterbacks, they get a lot of play action, a lot of rolling out of the pocket, just getting the quarterback on the move, which was cool. The coaches there are all great people and had lots of energy.”

Flores showed up for the Saturday morning event to watch the team go through practice. After the practice the players had an opportunity to spend time with the position coaches.

“He's a great guy,” Flores said. “He's obviously a super high-energy guy, which is good. As a coach, you need that to keep players' attention, keep them going during practice. I’m Just trying to get to know him a little bit more throughout the spring.”

Flores, a quarterback from Gretna, Neb., met with Jim Zebrowski during his visit to learn how the Jayhawks handle his position.

This was the first time Flores experienced the campus and meeting the coaches.

“I love what they're doing up there with the program, trying to get it turned around,” he said. “I like the way they practice and the way they talked about their weight room, it's all great.”

Flores is coming off a season where he led Gretna to a state title. It was a good ending to his junior season where he worked hard with teammates that started in the off season.

“That was awesome,” he said about winning state. “It was great to see all the work with me and my teammates, everything we did in the weight room in the off season, throwing routes, all of that. It was great to see that pay off.”

When it comes to recruiting Flores said he is talking with Kansas, Pitt, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Memphis. He is still going through the process and plans to take more visits.

“I visited Kansas State a couple of times before the season last year,” he said. “And then I think I'm going to go up there again at the end of the month. I haven't really planned a date yet. And then Oklahoma State, I think I'm going to try to visit the weekend of April 15th. I also think I'm going to get there again end of March.”

Flores does not have any specific date he wants to make a college decision. In a perfect world he would like to know before the start of his senior season, but he wants to take time and make the right decision.

“If I had to say something, if I had to give it a timeline, I'd probably say maybe end of the spring, beginning of summer, or sometime around there,” he said. “But I'm pretty much just going to go through the spring and then take it from there.”