Kansas lands Andrew Simpson from one of nation's elite programs
The Kansas coaching staff has landed their second commitment on defense in the 2021 class and they went to one of the premier high school programs.
On Saturday Andrew Simpson, a linebacker from St. John Bosco, committed to the Kansas coaches and announced his decision.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I was really wanted,” Simpson said. and “Kansas made me feel like I could come in immediately and make an impact. I feel like Coach Les Miles and Coach Diribe are great people, and we developed a strong relationship. They just made it feel right to commit there.”
The Jayhawks had a strong connection to Simpson because of Chidera Uzo-Diribe who recruits the area and is from California. He helped build the relationship with Simpson and the two have something in common being from California.
“He's a dude that's from out here just like me,” Simpson said. “We relate on many different levels like that. Everything I said to him was comfortable, and it came from what I meant. He was just a cool dude to talk to and just build that relationship with.
“We would always talk, and he made sure he kept in contact with me every day to make sure I was knowing that I was the number one recruit on his board. So, it made it feel great for me to commit there.”
Simpson reached out to the coaching staff on Saturday and told them he was ready to commit. He felt their enthusiasm through the phone.
“Oh, they were loud,” Simpson said. “They were just excited and made it known that they were very excited for me to get there. They let my parents know that they were happy about it, and they're super excited.”
The Jayhawks are getting a player who comes one of the top high school programs in the country. Last year John Bosco was crowned the national champion and that has helped Simpson get ready for the next level.
“We go to work and do a lot of things that some others don’t,” Simpson said. “So, I feel like that's ultimately going to prepare me for the future in college. I feel like I'm prepared for college, just because of everything we do every day, and the competition that I have to face in practice and in games. We played one of the toughest schedules in the all high school football.”
Simpson was scheduled to take a visit to Kansas before the Coronavirus hit and has already talked to Uzo-Diribe about making the trip to Lawrence.
After receiving early offers from Kansas, Oregon, San Diego State, Utah State, Central Michigan and others, Simpson has achieved a goal he always set out to do since he was young.
“I'm just super blessed,” he said. “Ever since I was young, I've always trained to get to this point, and now that I'm here, I'm still kind of in awe and still don’t believe it. But I know once it comes around the corner, I know I'm going to be ready for and I'm just excited.”