The Kansas coaching staff has landed their second commitment on defense in the 2021 class and they went to one of the premier high school programs.

On Saturday Andrew Simpson, a linebacker from St. John Bosco, committed to the Kansas coaches and announced his decision.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I was really wanted,” Simpson said. and “Kansas made me feel like I could come in immediately and make an impact. I feel like Coach Les Miles and Coach Diribe are great people, and we developed a strong relationship. They just made it feel right to commit there.”

The Jayhawks had a strong connection to Simpson because of Chidera Uzo-Diribe who recruits the area and is from California. He helped build the relationship with Simpson and the two have something in common being from California.

“He's a dude that's from out here just like me,” Simpson said. “We relate on many different levels like that. Everything I said to him was comfortable, and it came from what I meant. He was just a cool dude to talk to and just build that relationship with.

“We would always talk, and he made sure he kept in contact with me every day to make sure I was knowing that I was the number one recruit on his board. So, it made it feel great for me to commit there.”