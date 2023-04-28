The second major domino just dropped for Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. On April 19, Nicolas Timberlake, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound shooting guard from Braintree, Mass., committed to Kansas. During his final season at Towson, Timberlake averaged 17.7 points, 3.9 assists, and. 2.4 steals per game. Offensively, he shot 45.5 percent from the field. 41.6 percent from behind the arc, and 84.5 percent from the free-throw line.

On Friday night, Arterio Morris, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard from Dallas, Texas, verbally committed to Kansas. Morris, the No. 15 ranked player in the 2022 class, originally signed a National Letter-of-Intent with Texas during his senior year at Kimball High School.

In 36 games, Morris averaged 4.7 points and 1.4 rebounds per game for Texas. In his lone season in Austin, Morris, a former five-star prospect, shot 41.4 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from behind the arc, and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.

On December 21, Morris scored a career-high 25 points against Louisiana. In 17 minutes of action, he hit 9-of-11 field goals, 5-of-7 shots from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line.

In all, Morris scored in double-figures six times (10, 11, 25, 12, 12, and 10) during his freshman season at Texas.

A McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect, Morris attended Kimball High School in Dallas, Texas (head coach Nicke Smith). He was ranked as the No. 15 prospect nationally by Rivals and No. 17 by 247 Sports Composite and ESPN. Additionally, Morris was tabbed the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Texas by Mike Kunstadt of Texas Hoops.



