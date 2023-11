Isaiah Mozee is one of the most explosive skill players in the region and he just cut his list down to eight schools.

The four-star prospect was in Lawrence on Saturday for the Oklahoma game. He talks about the impact of the win and what it was like to watch it.

Offensive lineman David Abajian did not get a chance to go, but watched it from his home in California.

"A win like this definitely captures the attention of recruits, and it motivate recruits like myself to want to go to Kansas," Abajian said.

