“I really like Coach Dearmon,” Peery said. “He's just a real family guy and he cares a lot about his players and really makes an impact on them. He's a very passionate coach and seems fun to play for.”

After getting to know Dearmon, Peery likes what he has seen from the Jayhawks offensive coordinator.

“It really started last September when Coach Dearmon contacted me on Twitter and then we just started talking weekly during the season,” Peery said. “We'd catch up every week. I'd give him a call after practice. And then it translated into every Wednesday from probably about midseason to now.”

The quarterback from Sierra Canyon had Kansas as one of his top schools and a big reason for that is the relationship he has with offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.

When Chayden Peery released his top schools on Mother’s Day, the Kansas Jayhawk logo was on his list.

Dearmon has also used the extra time to get know Peery’s family. He has sold them on the family-environment at Kansas.

“I'm very comfortable with him and my parents are as well,” he said. “He was telling us yesterday, how he thinks Kansas is a great fit. And you could really feel the family vibe that they bring.”

Peery, an all-state selection and the MVP of his league, has put visits on hold with the Covid-19 pandemic. He said Kansas is one of the schools he would like to visit once they resume, but he is also prepared for different scenarios.

“I kind of have to go with two plans just because there is so much uncertainty,” he said. “So, I would like to take visits whether its early June, late June, or whatever opens. But I don't want to wait too long.

“And if this dead period goes on longer, and is extended even more, then I'll consider committing without visiting. I'll probably try to just go visit the city at least with my parents.”

The Coronavirus has halted several high school workout programs all over the country. But Peery has been lifting with a friend who has a weight set in his garage.

“Then we'll go run hills or do what we can,” he said. “There's a park about two streets over from my house and we'll meet up there and throw.”

Peery has an impressive list that includes schools like Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Arizona State, North Carolina State, Yale, Harvard, and several others. Peery is prepared with two plans to handle the recruiting situation based on taking visits or making a quicker decision.

When that time comes, he has a checklist what he is looking for in a school and program.

“I want to get a good education,” he said. “I want a great fan base to just have a good college experience. I’m looking for a good, comfortable relationship with the coaching staff for me and my parents. And then, that home feeling when I see the place.”