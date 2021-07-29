Kansas picks up a commitment from Anthony Davis

The Jayhawks are continuing their run picking up talented cornerbacks from the Dallas area. Late Thursday night Anthony Davis, a cornerback from Skyline, announced his commitment to the Jayhawks.

Davis took his official to Kansas in June, and took his time to make sure he was making the right decision. He told Jayhawk Slant earlier this month he was talking to family members, coaching staff, and everybody he could about his decision.

He finally felt the time was right.

“I have just been thinking about it and I talk to everybody, everywhere about it,” Davis said. “I just felt like today was the right time. The coaches there keep it like family.”

One of the coaches who played a vital part in the recruiting was Emmett Jones, who recruits the Dallas area. Jones was an assistant at Skyline back in his high school coaching days.

“Coach Jones is like talking to my head coach at my school, they are just the same,” Davis said. “They treat you well and treat you like family. To be honest they tell it you real and I like that.”

Davis continued: “He’s cool, and he was honest. He didn't guarantee a spot. But he says if I work for it, I'd definitely have chance. And that's what I like.”