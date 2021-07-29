Kansas picks up a commitment from Anthony Davis
The Jayhawks are continuing their run picking up talented cornerbacks from the Dallas area. Late Thursday night Anthony Davis, a cornerback from Skyline, announced his commitment to the Jayhawks.
Davis took his official to Kansas in June, and took his time to make sure he was making the right decision. He told Jayhawk Slant earlier this month he was talking to family members, coaching staff, and everybody he could about his decision.
He finally felt the time was right.
“I have just been thinking about it and I talk to everybody, everywhere about it,” Davis said. “I just felt like today was the right time. The coaches there keep it like family.”
One of the coaches who played a vital part in the recruiting was Emmett Jones, who recruits the Dallas area. Jones was an assistant at Skyline back in his high school coaching days.
“Coach Jones is like talking to my head coach at my school, they are just the same,” Davis said. “They treat you well and treat you like family. To be honest they tell it you real and I like that.”
Davis continued: “He’s cool, and he was honest. He didn't guarantee a spot. But he says if I work for it, I'd definitely have chance. And that's what I like.”
Cornerbacks coach Chevis Jackson also played a role in his recruitment.
“Both Coach Jones and Coach Jackson have been telling me how I can help and how I can develop in their program,” he said. “My relationship with them has always been good.”
Davis announced his final three of Kansas, Colorado, and SMU a couple weeks ago. He took official visits to Kansas, Colorado, and SMU.
He said throughout the recruiting process he wanted to find a place that felt like home.
“Kansas felt like I was at Skyline,” he said.
Davis made the decision to leave the area, but he had the support from his family. After he narrowed it down to his final three his family was behind him.
“Everybody was cool with it,” he said about Kansas. “They all liked it. They were cool with my choice I made out of all three of those schools. That's all I needed to hear from them.”
When Davis made his commitment official, he told head coach Lance Leipold of his intentions. The two spent a lot of time together on his visit.
“I talked to him about it and he told me he was excited,” Davis said. “And when I was down there, when I was with him, he was talking about it going to Kansas. He just made it seem like he really cared and that's what I like.”
Davis said he also hopes to run track at Kansas. During his official visit he met with head track coach Stanley Redwine.