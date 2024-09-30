Kansas has found success with its scripted drives. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said the offense has a list of opening plays that usually takes the Jayhawks through their first two drives. Against TCU, Kansas scored a touchdown on those first two drives. However, they only scored one touchdown for the rest of the game.

“In key drives, we're not really clicking, we're not getting up to combinations, we're not running our route or trying to run the ball efficiently,” Devin Neal said after the loss to TCU. “We're not doing things and it's a whole offense standpoint. We have to find a way to be better.”

The Kansas offense has not found any sort of consistent rhythm over its four game losing streak. Whether it be the struggles of Jalon Daniels, questions about play-calling, needing to improve wide receiver play or a combination, the Jayhawks are scoring just 23 points per game against FBS competition. Last year, Kansas averaged close to 35 points per game.

The only consistent success the offense has found has been through the run game. Kansas is averaging 5.9 yards per carry for the season and ranks 15th in the nation in rushing offense. Yet, the carry distribution and snap count against TCU were interesting in the backfield. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw essentially split time, with Neal getting 14 carries and 42 snaps and Hishaw having 13 carries and 37 snaps.

While Hishaw ran the ball well on Saturday, Neal has shown to be one of the best backs in the Big 12 if not the country. One drive was set up on the TCU six-yard line after an interception where Neal did not see the field at all. Instead of taking a touchdown lead, Kansas settled for a field goal after not gaining a yard. The Horned Frogs then scored a touchdown taking the lead into halftime.

“I have full trust in Daniel and anyone else that's on the field. At the end of the day, we're all old and we're all mature, we all know how to execute, and I didn't really flinch when I wasn't on the field in that moment,” Neal said. “Obviously who wouldn't want to be on the field in any moment? So that's one of the key moments in the game that didn't go our way that we needed it to.

“You never know how the game goes from there forward after that. So, like I said, we had to find a way execute in those crucial drives and those crucial moments and we have to be better, simply put.”

Daniels’ issues have also been paramount this season. He’s thrown eight interceptions in five games. Against TCU, he completed 44% of his 34 passes, the most passing attempts he’s had in a game this season. Daniels said there’s been “flashes” of success, but he and the team haven’t been able to finish games.

“That's four consecutive games in a row that comes down to the fourth quarter and as much as we try to put a big emphasis on finishing, that's just something that we haven't been able to do and I feel like a lot of that is on me,” Daniels said. “I feel like I didn't put my team in the best position, especially when it comes down to those last few drives. That's something that I have to be able to look at from and be able to get better from.”