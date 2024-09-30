PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Kansas searching for consistency on offense

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

The Kansas offense has not found any sort of consistent rhythm over its four game losing streak. Whether it be the struggles of Jalon Daniels, questions about play-calling, needing to improve wide receiver play or a combination, the Jayhawks are scoring just 23 points per game against FBS competition. Last year, Kansas averaged close to 35 points per game.

“In key drives, we're not really clicking, we're not getting up to combinations, we're not running our route or trying to run the ball efficiently,” Devin Neal said after the loss to TCU. “We're not doing things and it's a whole offense standpoint. We have to find a way to be better.”

Kansas has found success with its scripted drives. Earlier this week, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said the offense has a list of opening plays that usually takes the Jayhawks through their first two drives. Against TCU, Kansas scored a touchdown on those first two drives. However, they only scored one touchdown for the rest of the game.

Daniels and the offense are looking for consistency especially in the fourth quarter
The only consistent success the offense has found has been through the run game. Kansas is averaging 5.9 yards per carry for the season and ranks 15th in the nation in rushing offense. Yet, the carry distribution and snap count against TCU were interesting in the backfield. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw essentially split time, with Neal getting 14 carries and 42 snaps and Hishaw having 13 carries and 37 snaps.

While Hishaw ran the ball well on Saturday, Neal has shown to be one of the best backs in the Big 12 if not the country. One drive was set up on the TCU six-yard line after an interception where Neal did not see the field at all. Instead of taking a touchdown lead, Kansas settled for a field goal after not gaining a yard. The Horned Frogs then scored a touchdown taking the lead into halftime.

“I have full trust in Daniel and anyone else that's on the field. At the end of the day, we're all old and we're all mature, we all know how to execute, and I didn't really flinch when I wasn't on the field in that moment,” Neal said. “Obviously who wouldn't want to be on the field in any moment? So that's one of the key moments in the game that didn't go our way that we needed it to.

“You never know how the game goes from there forward after that. So, like I said, we had to find a way execute in those crucial drives and those crucial moments and we have to be better, simply put.”

Daniels’ issues have also been paramount this season. He’s thrown eight interceptions in five games. Against TCU, he completed 44% of his 34 passes, the most passing attempts he’s had in a game this season. Daniels said there’s been “flashes” of success, but he and the team haven’t been able to finish games.

“That's four consecutive games in a row that comes down to the fourth quarter and as much as we try to put a big emphasis on finishing, that's just something that we haven't been able to do and I feel like a lot of that is on me,” Daniels said. “I feel like I didn't put my team in the best position, especially when it comes down to those last few drives. That's something that I have to be able to look at from and be able to get better from.”

