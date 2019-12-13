“Me and Coach Jackson have a good connection and he’s just trying bring a winning mentality to Kansas,” Lewis said. “He loves my film and he feels like I can bring a lot to the next level.”

This weekend the Jayhawks will get a visit from Johnquai Lewis , who is a two-way standout from Champagnat Catholic.

The Kansas staff has been searching for another defensive back to close out their 2020 recruiting class. It looks like Chevis Jackson has zeroed in on one of the top prospects in Florida.

In the early stages of Lewis’ recruiting he was getting offers as a cornerback and receiver. He picked up over 25 division offers that included a strong list from all over the country.

Michigan, Cincinnati, Auburn, Utah, Memphis, and Nebraska were just a few of the schools who extended a scholarship to Lewis.

He will arrive in Lawrence this evening.

“I’m looking forward meeting coach Les Miles and seeing how the campus is,” he said.

Lewis said he plans on signing next Wednesday in the early period. There are several schools in the running for him as signing day approaches.

“What’s important to me is getting the opportunity to play early and if I feel like it’s the right position for me to get on the field,” Lewis said. “I want to play for the right coach who can teach me a lot.”

Just five days away from the first signing period, the Jayhawks are still holding the third best recruiting class in the Big 12.