Kansas landed a commitment from Arterio Morris, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound point guard from Dallas, Texas. Following his freshman year in Austin, Morris decided to enter the transfer portal and ultimately ended up verbally committing to Bill Self and the Jayhawks.

Once the news broke, JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Keenan Womack (@KeenanWomack) from Oranglebloods.com to get a breakdown of KU's newest addition.

Womack spent the season closely watching Morris, who arrived in Austin as the No. 15 ranked player in the 20233 class.

ARTERIO MORRIS SCOUTING REPORT FROM KEENAN WOMACK

Arterio Morris is a 6’4 combo guard who specializes in perimeter defense. With his size and quickness, he’s a really tough guy to score against because of the way he can move laterally.

He’s a high-motor type of player and is a decent rebounder for his position as well. His scoring numbers don’t pop off the page, but he’s definitely demonstrated an ability to shoot the ball.

Against Louisiana, for example, Morris scored 25 points, hitting 9/11 from the field and 5/7 from three. There was a logjam at guard this past season, yet Morris still found playing time despite having to fight for minutes against Marcus Carr, Tyrese Hunter, and SirJabari Rice.

Morris has just about everything you’d want in a lead guard. He can play both spots effectively, playing on- or off-ball. A McDonald’s All-American, Morris was highly decorated coming out of high school, and his abilities were very evident when he was on the floor.

His strength on the offensive end is attacking the basket, though he took a lot of threes this year, shooting 33.3%. I believe he’s a better shooter than this percentage, and I think will improve with more attempts and more confidence in a different offensive system.

Overall, Morris is a highly talented prospect who was definite NBA upside at some point, whether that’s after this season or after next. He has all of the intangibles of a bonafide all-conference performer, and I believe has a legitimate shot to be an all-Big-XII performer this season.