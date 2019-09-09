News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-09 15:34:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kansas will conduct first in-home visit with five-star guard Bryce Thompson

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Coming off an official visit to North Carolina, Bryce Thompson, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., will conduct an in-home visit with Bill...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}