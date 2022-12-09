Kansas will host Courtney Jackson, Maxwell Iheanachor
The Jayhawks are setting up for a smaller group of visitors this weekend, but an important list as they finish out the year. There are only two weekends left for visits until the early signing period.
Two of the visitors expected on campus are Courtney Jackson and Maxwell Iheanachor.
Jackson was one of the top receiving targets at Syracuse before entering the portal. In 2021 he led the Orange in receptions and was named to Pro Football Focus All-ACC squad.
He has connections to the Kansas program through wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel. Before Samuel arrived at KU, he coached Jackson where he put up strong numbers.
“Coach T-Sam is a passionate coach,” Jackson said. “I think he’s a great teacher and definitely a technique guy. I believe he’s all about developing his individual players.”
When Jackson entered the portal there were several schools reaching out to him. The Jayhawks were one of the first and he will be in Lawrence this weekend.
“I’m interested to see the campus and get a feel of the culture around KU,” he said. “I have heard great things. I also want to get a feel of the staff as I’ve known Coach T-Sam for a while, but I am really unfamiliar with the rest of the staff.”
Jackson, who has been on the honor roll at Syracuse, picked up several offers after he announced he was transferring. He has already gone through the process once and the portal recruiting has a different feel.
“Things have been hectic as it’s not an entire recruiting process like high school,” he said. “Everything is happening this month, so everything is sped up, but I believe I’m handling it well.”
Scott Fuchs has been active in the early recruiting period with high school and junior college prospects as well as players in the transfer portal.
This weekend Kansas will get a visit from one of their top targets in Iheanachor. The 6-foot-6, 280 pound tackle from East Los Angeles College is set to arrive today.
“I’m really looking forward to everything and to see my potential new home,” Iheanachor said. “I can’t wait to come in and see around campus and meet the staff.”
Iheanachor has been talking with Fuchs getting ready for the visit. Fuchs has been to Los Angeles to watch him practice.
“Coach Fuchs is a great guy,” he said. “With the little time we have been talking I know he is a great coach and I believe he can help me get to the next level with time.”
Iheanachor has earned several offers including Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State, Cal, and several others.
He plans to take multiple visits to get a feel for his top programs. Iheanachor called Kansas an upcoming program and has talked with Fuchs about his film.
He plans to sign in the early signing period and arrive at his future school in January.
“I want to be around great people on and off the field,” he said. “I want to get better each and be coached every day.”