The Jayhawks are setting up for a smaller group of visitors this weekend, but an important list as they finish out the year. There are only two weekends left for visits until the early signing period.

Two of the visitors expected on campus are Courtney Jackson and Maxwell Iheanachor.

Jackson was one of the top receiving targets at Syracuse before entering the portal. In 2021 he led the Orange in receptions and was named to Pro Football Focus All-ACC squad.

He has connections to the Kansas program through wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel. Before Samuel arrived at KU, he coached Jackson where he put up strong numbers.

“Coach T-Sam is a passionate coach,” Jackson said. “I think he’s a great teacher and definitely a technique guy. I believe he’s all about developing his individual players.”

When Jackson entered the portal there were several schools reaching out to him. The Jayhawks were one of the first and he will be in Lawrence this weekend.

“I’m interested to see the campus and get a feel of the culture around KU,” he said. “I have heard great things. I also want to get a feel of the staff as I’ve known Coach T-Sam for a while, but I am really unfamiliar with the rest of the staff.”

Jackson, who has been on the honor roll at Syracuse, picked up several offers after he announced he was transferring. He has already gone through the process once and the portal recruiting has a different feel.

“Things have been hectic as it’s not an entire recruiting process like high school,” he said. “Everything is happening this month, so everything is sped up, but I believe I’m handling it well.”