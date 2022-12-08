“They loved it,” he said. “My mom, she's always been sold on it, but it definitely sealed the deal for her.”

Weisman said his family went with him on the visit and his mother, Wendy, left with no doubts.

“The aspect of actually going there, not getting recruited, just being an actual athlete there now,” he said. “We went in depth about that. We talked about life skills there, NIL, and all that. So, it was a good experience.”

The quarterback from South Paulding (Ga), has been to campus before and he committed to the Jayhawks in August. On this visit there was not the pressure of being recruited.

When Kasen Weisman went on his visit to Kansas last weekend it had a different feel than some of his previous trips.

Kansas quarterback coach Jim Zebrowski recruited Weisman for several months. Weisman took a visit to KU for the Friday Night Light camp in June and worked out with Zebrowski. The official visit gave him more time around his future coach.

“I was with him all the time,” Weisman said. “The whole visit I was with him. I definitely got to build a relationship even tighter. Me and him are already tight because I'm going to be with him every day for the next four years of my life. I love him. We're kind of like the same person so we're definitely going to have a good time over the next four years.”

Weisman was hosted by quarterback Ben Easters. He said they spent time around a lot of the players and hung out at Easter’s house.

At the end of the visit, he met with Lance Leipold.

“He's just a great guy,” Wiesman said. “He's a great family guy. He cares about his players a lot, and recruits that aren't even committed yet. He cares about them. He wants the best for all of us, and the future's really bright with him.”

He also got a taste of what the future will look watching the team go through bowl practice.

“It was great,” he said. “You could definitely feel the energy in the building. All the starters weren't practicing because it's full week or full season, so they let the starters get some rest. All the backups were practicing but the energy was still there and stuff like that. So, it was definitely cool.”

Weisman has been committed to Kansas for four months. After his visit to Lawrence, he left with no doubts about the future.

“Like I said, it's home,” he said. “It definitely sealed the deal and everything like that. I plan on signing my letter of intent on December 21st. It felt like home and I'm ready to go.”