Kasen Weisman talks about KU visit, when he will decide
Over the weekend Kasen Weisman took an unofficial visit to Kansas. The three-star quarterback from South Paulding, Ga., took in a campus tour and participated in the Friday Night Lights event.
The camp experience gave Weisman a chance to be around quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and see his coaching style.
“We just kind of clicked,” Weisman said. “We just went together well. Our brains kind of worked the same way, so we matched pretty good.”
Weisman was one of the camp standouts from our Friday Night Lights report. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect threw in front of the coaches for two hours. He threw deep balls, slants, and showed his mobility throwing on the run.
He also turned in a good time in the pro shuttle.
“I thought I did well,” he said. “I already have an offer, but I was just wanted to come see the coaching style and see if it was something I be a part of.”
Before the camp he met with Lance Leipold, Andy Kotelnicki and Zebrowski.
“We all talked in a meeting,” Weisman said. “They were just talking to me about my interest level and seeing my interest level of coming there and seeing if I wanted to build a class and everything.”
Over the years multiple players have commented the scenery and layout of campus was different that they expected. Weisman said he was impressed with the campus.
“It was really nice,” Weisman said. “It kind of blew me away. It was more than what I thought it was going to be for sure.”
It is a common theme for recruits to have a preconceived picture of what campus will be like and Weisman came away liking his visit and the tour of Kansas.
So, what stood out about the campus visit.
“Just the landscape,” he said. “I thought it was going to be flat and like Kansas, with wheat and stuff like that, but it was hilly. It was up on a hill. You could see a long way from the campus. It was beautiful.”
Weisman took the trip with his parents.
“My dad liked it a lot,” he said.
With the dead period coming for the next four weeks Weisman will think his recruiting over. He wants to make a decision and then help recruit players for the schools he chooses.
“I'm probably going to commit for the season,” Weisman said. “It'll be August, or late July. Somewhere around that area. Then I'm going to help build a class after that.”
Weisman holds over 20 scholarship offers. As a junior he threw for 2678 yards and 24 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He ran for another 458 yards and eight touchdowns.