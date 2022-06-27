Kasen Weisman talks about KU visit, when he will decide

Over the weekend Kasen Weisman took an unofficial visit to Kansas. The three-star quarterback from South Paulding, Ga., took in a campus tour and participated in the Friday Night Lights event.

The camp experience gave Weisman a chance to be around quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski and see his coaching style.

“We just kind of clicked,” Weisman said. “We just went together well. Our brains kind of worked the same way, so we matched pretty good.”

Weisman was one of the camp standouts from our Friday Night Lights report. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect threw in front of the coaches for two hours. He threw deep balls, slants, and showed his mobility throwing on the run.

He also turned in a good time in the pro shuttle.

“I thought I did well,” he said. “I already have an offer, but I was just wanted to come see the coaching style and see if it was something I be a part of.”