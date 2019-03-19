“Well I decided because Kansas is one of my top schools and Coach Jones said that there was a spring game that week,” Miller said. “I decided to take it then. I know a couple people that go to Kansas that will show me around, like Dom Williams, so I just decided to take it right now.”

Miller, a wide receiver from The Colony, will take his first official visit to Kansas the weekend of the spring game April 12.

The NCAA changed the rule a year ago allowing high school recruits to start their official visits in the spring. Keith Miller is going to take advantage of the early visit period with a trip to Lawrence.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has developed a strong relationship with Miller. It dates back when Jones was at Texas Tech and continued when he moved to Kansas.

“Coach Jones is an amazing coach,” Miller said. “He isn’t just a coach, he's also a mentor. Me and him talk almost every day. We don’t just talk about sports, but school and about life and things like that. So, me and him have a great, strong bond and that was really the main reason why I committed to Tech when he was there.”

Miller also followed Jones close when he was with the Red Raiders. He has seen the receivers developed under Jones watch.

“I think he’s one of the better wide receiver coaches in the nation,” Miller said.

He’s been hearing about the Kansas program from players on the team including Dom Williams. The Kansas running back has given off positive vibes about his experience in Lawrence.

“He's been telling me about the campus and the football side of it and how it is changing around,” Miller said of Williams. “They’re going to win Big 12 championships in the next couple years. They're going to be better than they have. They got a new head coach with Coach Miles. He's been speaking highly about Coach Miles, saying he came from LSU. He's a winning type of coach.”

Miller already holds 18 offers and will get a head start on his visits when he trips to Kansas. He said he plans to make a commitment this summer. The Jayhawks appear to be in good shape with his relationship with Jones, what he hears from Williams, and staying in touch with Miles.

“I want a school where I have a good bond with the coaches,” he said. “Kansas is probably one of the top schools in my list that talks to me every day and then also have a head coach that goes out of his way to talk to me.”