Last summer Jones visited Kansas for a summer camp, which he called a good experience to be around the coaches. The Jayhawks extended an offer recently and he spoke with new offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

Some of the latest scholarship offers have come from the likes of Tennessee, USC, Alabama and others.

“It's been great,” Jones said. “All my opportunities I've gotten have been a dream for me. It's been different because this kid from little Kansas, all this stuff doesn't really come a lot for me. But it's a blessing, and I'm glad to say that I've come a long way.”

It was a hectic January and February, but Jones does not mind the busy time.

The halls at Field Kindley High School were filled with college coaches in the open recruiting period. Coaches from all over the country have put Field Kindley on their travel schedule.

Agpalsa joined the staff two weeks ago and previously worked for head coach Lance Leipold at Buffalo and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“It was a great conversation of how I could fit in with the things at Kansas and just being from the area and him talking to me means a lot,” Jones said. “I’m interested in Kansas, and I've been there a couple of times on a camp to camps and a game day visit.”

Jones said Agpalsa went over his coaching stops and talked about his path to Kansas.

“He's been in the business for a minute,” Jones said. “So that means a lot, too, because who wants a coach that hasn't really done it as much as others? You want the coach with the most experience.”

This weekend Jones will visit Missouri and take more visits during spring football. The in-state schools will get a visit this month from the Field Kindley lineman.

“I'm trying to set up an official visit to Kansas but there are a lot of things going on,” he said. “But I will be visiting there on March 21 with my mom. So along with that visit, I'm trying to set up an official visit. I love Kansas. My grandpa's a big fan.”

He will visit Kansas State in March and then focus on setting up the official visits for June. He has been talking with college coaches daily and making a checklist of what he wants in a school.

“How the coaches act on and off the field is important,” Jones said. “I want coaches who aren't just coaches, but they are family. I don't want to feel like I'm just there to play football and get my degree. I want to feel like this college is a home for me that I can always come back to.”