Kenny Logan on return, Jereme Robinson talks bowl, and more
Kansas football has begun piecing together its blueprint for the 2023 season a bit early, even before Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas in Memphis. In the days leading up to the KU program’s first bowl since 2008, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. announced he’ll be back with the Jayhawks next season.
Logan, holding an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, finished his fourth season in Lawrence with All-Big 12 honorable mention honors and led the team in tackles through the regular season (96). On Monday, Logan opened up about his decision.
“Before the season, my mindset was ‘ready to go,’” Logan said. “But throughout the season, you have the ups, and you have the downs. You get feedback, some good and some bad. So, you’ve got to make sure that you’re doing the right thing and putting yourself in the right position down the line.”
Kansas coach Lance Leipold, on the verge of closing out his second season with the Jayhawks, told Logan that returning to the program for one more season to “grow as a player and a person,” according to Logan. Logan’s conversations about staying in Kansas for another year began during the latter stages of the season.
Leipold had hinted at his ambitions to retain Logan another season ahead of a tough 55-14 loss vs. Texas on Senior Day in Kansas’ home finale.
“That meant a lot to me because me and Coach (Leipold)’s relationship is very strong,” Logan said.
“To hear him say that, to hear him want to coach me one more time is definitely exciting,” he added. “It kind of played in, but just talking to him and hearing his opinion, hearing his thoughts on what I should do was really the main thing.”
Jereme Robinson's been waiting for the bowl experience
Like many Jayhawks, Jereme Robinson has dreamed of postseason action since their first day on campus. The junior defensive lineman from Montgomery, Alabama, made a promise to himself last season to reach the bowl circuit after watching the games from home last year after the Jayhawks posted just two wins in 2021.
Committed to Kansas back in 2019, Robinson has witnessed nearly two years of the Lance Leipold era and became a common name uttered by broadcasters after making big plays for second-year assistant Brian Borland’s defense. Robinson finished the regular season with 17 solo tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss (29 yards).
Robinson also contributed three sacks totaling 23 yards, including a forced-and-recovered fumble for a 49-yard return at Baylor. Heading to Memphis, Robinson says the strides Kansas (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) made this season will make the trip all the sweeter.
“It means a little more,” Robinson said. “I think it’s showing just by our whole team staying here and sticking together and coming to practicing, playing hard. But I will say it shows up for us and these few weeks, but it’s going to show up for us in later season(s).”
Mello Dotson is looking for a bounce back from K-State
Kansas fell to Kansas State on the road, 47-27, in the Jayhawks’ regular season finale on Nov. 26 and since returning to the hill, cornerback Mello Dotson said it’s been all business. The loss marks 14 consecutive losses for KU in the in-state rivalry and the second under Lance Leipold.
Dotson, a redshirt sophomore, finished the regular season achieving Academic All-Big 12 First Team honors with 37 solo tackles and two interceptions. The rest-up week following the loss to the Wildcats has everyone motivated for next week’s bowl game, according to Dotson.
“I’d say everybody didn’t like how we finished,” Dotson said. “Everybody was ready to get back to work for the bowl game.”
This holiday season, Dotson’s looking forward to spending time with his newborn son following the bowl schedule next week.