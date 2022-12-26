Kansas football has begun piecing together its blueprint for the 2023 season a bit early, even before Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl vs. Arkansas in Memphis. In the days leading up to the KU program’s first bowl since 2008, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. announced he’ll be back with the Jayhawks next season.

Logan, holding an additional year of eligibility due to COVID-19, finished his fourth season in Lawrence with All-Big 12 honorable mention honors and led the team in tackles through the regular season (96). On Monday, Logan opened up about his decision.

“Before the season, my mindset was ‘ready to go,’” Logan said. “But throughout the season, you have the ups, and you have the downs. You get feedback, some good and some bad. So, you’ve got to make sure that you’re doing the right thing and putting yourself in the right position down the line.”

Kansas coach Lance Leipold, on the verge of closing out his second season with the Jayhawks, told Logan that returning to the program for one more season to “grow as a player and a person,” according to Logan. Logan’s conversations about staying in Kansas for another year began during the latter stages of the season.

Leipold had hinted at his ambitions to retain Logan another season ahead of a tough 55-14 loss vs. Texas on Senior Day in Kansas’ home finale.

“That meant a lot to me because me and Coach (Leipold)’s relationship is very strong,” Logan said.

“To hear him say that, to hear him want to coach me one more time is definitely exciting,” he added. “It kind of played in, but just talking to him and hearing his opinion, hearing his thoughts on what I should do was really the main thing.”