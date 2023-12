Kenny Logan said going through his last practice at the indoor facility and watching the stadium get torn down hit him before they left for the bowl game.

"Over the last couple of weeks, it's been kind of hitting home," Logan said "It's really it. The real five years has come and go. So today, walking off the field, it was kind of bittersweet just to know that I'm starting to close this chapter."

See more from Logan as his KU career winds down getting ready to play in his final game.