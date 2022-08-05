Kenny Logan says transfers are pushing competition at fall camp

“Those guys came in right away and are trying to get better every day,” Logan said. “Every room that’s brought somebody in is trying to get better. I think we’ve grown with the competition that came in.”

Newcomer transfer Lorenzo McCaskill officially joined practices in Lawrence Thursday morning alongside safety Craig Young and cornerback(s) Kalon Gervin, and Monte' McGary. The increased depth is pushing the team’s limits defensively, according to Logan.

KU welcomed 25 total scholarship additions this offseason, including six incoming freshmen and 19 juco or college-level transfers. Lance Leipold, who accepted the Jayhawks’ head coaching job a little over a year ago, prioritized defensive support when hitting the recruiting trail.

Just three days into fall camp, senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. said the Kansas program is embodying some urgency as Week 1 sits less than a month away.

Leipold held onto Logan after the departure of former KU coach Les Miles, and since, has become a prominent voice on the defensive end. Logan accompanied Leipold and four other Jayhawks to Big 12 Media Days in Dallas last month.

The new coaching system resonated with Logan throughout the offseason.

“We’re trying to do more,” Logan said at Big 12 Media Days. “The coaching is being built; the structure is being built. You have great leaders who are instilling the structure.”

Logan was a bright spot in KU’s 2-10 campaign, leading the Big 12 in tackles (113) and logged a career-high 15 tackles against TCU in Week 11. He’d earn 2021 AP All-Big 12 honors and was listed on Athlon’s Preseason All-Big 12 First Team Defense.

The Jayhawks walked into the offseason with some added meaning after losing its final two games by less than six points. When asked about the mood on the field after just a few days of fall camp, Logan things are feeling natural.

“It feels way different,” Logan said. “Just how we attack everything. The tempo, the pace, the excitement. We believe in what we’ve done this offseason.

“We don’t want to go through (a rebuild) again. You’ve got to have pride in everything you do. That’s why we’ve built up on that because that’s how we’re going about the season this year – you’ve got to have pride. If you don’t have pride in what you’re doing, then why are you here?”