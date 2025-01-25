Josh Galbreath said he felt like family with the KU coaches

“Having those close relationships with the staff and other players that I'm playing with as well, to put us all on the same page and make us successful,” he said. “So really just wanted to stay in a family like environment and grow with the people that care about me.”

Galbreath visited for the two junior days over the last two weekends giving him more time around the coaching staff.

“During this recruiting process I got to see a lot of different places,” Galbreath said. “And it kind of really just got me thinking, what am I really chasing? And I found what I was looking for, which is a team that feels like family.”

Joshua Galbreath could have picked up more offers and gone through the recruiting process into the summer. But the state’s top linebacker prospect saw everything he needed and decided it was time to make his college decision.

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson played a big role with the recruiting. KU offered Galbreath last summer after camp. Galbreath’s father Eric played running back for Kansas in the 90’s and the family liked how Simpson handled the recruiting.

“It's a pretty cool relationship,” he said. “Coach Simpson started recruiting me in the summertime and ever since then, kind of just been keeping in touch and sending messages. My dad loves him.”

Galbreath is ranked as the 27th best linebacker in the country and the state’s fifth-best overall prospect. National analyst Greg Smith believes Galbreath could get early playing time at Kansas.

“There is a lot to like about the latest Kansas commit,” Smith said. “Galbreath is a linebacker that has traits to be a good pass rusher. On film, he gets after the quarterback with ease because of his speed off the edge. In college, he’ll have to develop some more secondary moves but that’ll come with good coaching. He’s got a good frame to potentially add weight to hold up against the run even better. The Lawrence High standout could see the field early in pass rush situations as he gets his feet wet in the Big 12.”

Galbreath becomes the fifth Kansas recruit in the 2026 class to commit to the Jayhawks. He said it is not surprising to see them having success with local recruits.

“They're very friendly and they try to build a personal connection with you to where you feel like family,” he said. “And they want everybody that commits there to feel like a part of the family. That’s how they got me.”

He held offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Nebraska, Wisconsin among several other programs. Galbreath said it feels good to make the commitment and the work is just starting.

“It feels great and like a huge burden is lifted off me,” he said. “But at the same time, it's not. Now is not the time to think I'm done. It's only the beginning, and I am ready to get to work.”