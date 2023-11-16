“Just hyping them up on the third down, just that little tradition I started to create,” Logan said. “It's a great feeling just to see how impactful they are, how dedicated they are to the team.”

Logan’s energy is on display every home game when he runs onto the field with his teammates before the game, as he goes over to the student section to encourage them to bring energy to help their defense. You can also find him acting in a similar manner every time a Kansas opponent faces a third down, something he’s been proud of.

He is set to play his final home game for the Jayhawks on Saturday against Kansas State.

There have not been many faces around the campus of the University of Kansas associated with the football team over the last five years more prevalent than Kenny Logan Jr.

Logan has 361 career tackles, started in 41 games and picked off six passes, but the fans and some memorable touchdowns are what the safety will remember most about his time in Lawrence.

“A few touchdowns here, that's always something I'm going to remember,” Logan said. “So that's definitely probably my top two memories.”

Coming to town trying to spoil Logan’s and every other senior’s day is Kansas State, who makes the last home game mean that much more to Logan.

“That's a state rival, it's bigger than just on the field,” Logan said. “I mean, that's recruiting. It plays a part in everything. So just being able to play, take part in this, it's always exciting. You always want to go out there and put your best foot forward and try to do the best you can to win the game. That's a great team. So we got to make sure we're hitting on all cylinders.”

The Jayhawks have not beat the Wildcats since 2008, and the past 14 years saw the two programs go in different directions. As Kansas State developed into one of the most respected programs in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas was trying to get out of the cellar.

Logan experienced the tail end of that era, and knew when he came to Kansas that the goal was to turn it around.

“Coming here, I always had a plan on changing the program, being part of the change,” Logan said. “Being able to be here through the ups, the downs, the ugly, and then just to be able to see where this program is going and just to see where this program has risen to it is definitely exciting and kind of sad to see my last time in the old Booth.”

Now Logan comes into his final game at The Booth with a chance to make history. With both teams having a 7-3 record coming into Saturday, this is the best shot he’s had in his five seasons here.

“I'm trying to make sure I can't put too much on it,” Logan said. “Just go out there and have fun with my brother one more time in The Booth.”