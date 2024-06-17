“Going to KU I didn’t really know what to expect,” Rivera said. “I quickly found out it was somewhat like home. I got to do a walkthrough of the new stadium being built. It is going to be very impressive. Another thing that stood out to me was the resources and things I would have at hand to be successful not only in football but later in life.”

Rivera told Jayhawk Slant going into the visit he wanted to see the culture of the program, meet the players and find out more about the academics. He got his answers and more during the three-day stay.

The linebacker from Buford High in Georgia took his visit to Kansas over the weekend and before he left gave his commitment to Kansas.

Another thing Rivera said he was looking for is finding a place that felt like home. He found that after meeting with the coaching staff. He was often around Kansas assistants Taiwo Onatolu and Chris Simpson. Onatolu recruits Georgia and Simpson will be his position coach at linebacker.

“I got so spend a lot of time with Coach O and Coach Simpson,” he said. “These men are so similar to my coaches I have now at Buford High. They have similar values and concepts. I feel they want the best for me just as my coaches at Buford. They treated me like family.”

Kansas linebacker Jayson Gilliom, who is from Georgia, was a good fit to be his host on the visit.

“He is a really cool guy,” Rivera said of Gilliom. “He and a few others took me out and showed me great hospitality. They made me feel welcome. I feel as though I fit right in.”

Rivera gathered all the information he was looking for during the visit. After talking with coaches, players and seeing campus he gave his commitment to head coach Lance Leipold.

“After meeting with Coach Leipold I made my final decision to commit,” Rivera said. “It was very exciting. As we excited the room he yelled, “We got us a Jayhawk!” All the coaches were cheering and saying congratulations. They were giving hugs and high fives to my family and me. They showed us so much love.”

Buford is one of the premier football programs in Georgia. They are always in the hunt for a state title and after making his commitment, Rivera said he can turn his focus to his senior season.

“It feels great to be committed to KU,” he said. “I am focused on my senior season of football and becoming a better player day by day. It’s time to elevate.”