The environment wasn’t the friendliest for Kansas guard Kevin McCullar in the Jayhawks’ 75-72 gauntlet victory over Texas Tech on Tuesday night. McCullar, who transferred from the Red Raiders program during the offseason, was slated for a bitter-sweet homecoming to Lubbock.

It only seemed fitting that after an evening of exposure to boos, screams, and negatively written signage from the crowd at United Supermarkets Arena, McCullar found teammate KJ Adams Jr. for a game-sealing dunk. Texas Tech climbed back within a one-possession game with 2:13 left after trailing Kansas (13-1, 2-2 Big 12) by as much as 12 in the second half.

McCullar, finishing the night with seven points through 27 minutes, recalled that last play after he scooped up a loose ball with nine seconds to go.

“I just got the ball, knew they were going to try and foul, so I tried to get it out of my hands, and I saw KJ (Adams) sprint hard – I threw it to him and he took flight,” McCullar said.

His target, Adams, is one of four Jayhawks who dipped into double-digit figures on Tuesday night. Adams scored 14 of Kansas’ 75 and pulled down five rebounds on the night. Leading the KU scoring was Dajuan Harris with a career-high 18 points, including a perfect 5 of 5 from three-point land.

Kansas, after trailing by 8 early on, finished shooting 31 of 63 (49%) with 22 points scored off a game-high 15 turnovers by the Red Raiders. Not earning much help from the free-throw line, the Jayhawks made just two trips to the stripe (2-4).

“Every night, we got a different guy that can step up,” McCullar said. “That’s what great teams got to have to make a long run in this thing. We all been around the game for a while and played a lot of college ball and there’s going to be tough road games you’ve got to pull out in the Big 12 and this was one of those.”