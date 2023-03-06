Last season, KJ Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward from Austin, Texas averaged one point, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free-throw line. In 37 games, Adams, Jr., averaged 4.8 minutes per game.

This season, Adams, Jr., in 31 games, is averring 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Offensively, he’s connected on 62.6 percent of his field goals and 61.1 percent of his free throws.

In starting all 31 games this season, Adams, Jr., in Big 12 play, has scored in double-figures 12 times, including a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma on January 10. Because of his performance this season, it should come as no surprise that Adams, Jr., on Sunday afternoon, was tabbed the Most Improved Player of the Year in the Big 12.

Adams, Jr., on Monday afternoon, talked about what he learned from a season ago and how he applied it to this season.

“Just the mindset from everybody from last year,” said KJ Adams, Jr., on Monday afternoon. “They had a different mindset that a lot of teams didn't have. They were really focused and really onto the next thing. And I think if I could just that, the mindset and the power that they did from last year, I think I'd be in good shape.

“Yeah, I think everybody's just grateful that I got this award,” he added. “Any award in the Big 12 is a really amazing thing to happen. It's good to tell my family that I won that, but now it's onto the Big 12 tournament, and now of course March Madness. So, it's good to flip the chapter now and get ready for the bigger things.”

There wasn’t a player in the Big 12 more deserving of the Most Improved Player of the Year award than Adams, Jr. After playing a limited role a season ago, Adams, Jr., this season, became a player that Kansas had to have on the court in order to be successful.



