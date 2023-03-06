KJ Adams, Jr., grateful for Most Improved Player of the Year award
Last season, KJ Adams, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward from Austin, Texas averaged one point, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game. He shot 52 percent from the field and 60 percent from the free-throw line. In 37 games, Adams, Jr., averaged 4.8 minutes per game.
This season, Adams, Jr., in 31 games, is averring 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Offensively, he’s connected on 62.6 percent of his field goals and 61.1 percent of his free throws.
In starting all 31 games this season, Adams, Jr., in Big 12 play, has scored in double-figures 12 times, including a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma on January 10. Because of his performance this season, it should come as no surprise that Adams, Jr., on Sunday afternoon, was tabbed the Most Improved Player of the Year in the Big 12.
Adams, Jr., on Monday afternoon, talked about what he learned from a season ago and how he applied it to this season.
“Just the mindset from everybody from last year,” said KJ Adams, Jr., on Monday afternoon. “They had a different mindset that a lot of teams didn't have. They were really focused and really onto the next thing. And I think if I could just that, the mindset and the power that they did from last year, I think I'd be in good shape.
“Yeah, I think everybody's just grateful that I got this award,” he added. “Any award in the Big 12 is a really amazing thing to happen. It's good to tell my family that I won that, but now it's onto the Big 12 tournament, and now of course March Madness. So, it's good to flip the chapter now and get ready for the bigger things.”
There wasn’t a player in the Big 12 more deserving of the Most Improved Player of the Year award than Adams, Jr. After playing a limited role a season ago, Adams, Jr., this season, became a player that Kansas had to have on the court in order to be successful.
Before the season started, most, if not all, expected Zach Clemence or Ernest Udeh, Jr., to emerge as the starting center for Bill Self’s squad. However, when the dust finally settled, it was Adams, Jr., that emerged from the pack as KU’s starting center, and he never gave up that role.
“Yeah, it's kind of cool, especially going into practice,” said Adams, Jr., when talking about winning the Most Improved Player of the Year. “Coach doesn't forget a lot of those things. He congratulates everybody who wins the awards and gets ready for practice like it never happened.”
Sunday, without question, was a big day for Kansas in terms of individual awards handed out by the Big 12.
Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, Dajuan Harris the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, and KJ Adams, Jr., the Most Improved Player of the Year in the Big 12. Wilson was also a member of the All-Big 12 First Team, Gradey Dick was a member All-Big 12 Second Team, and Kevin McCullar, Jr., was a member of the All-Big 12 Third Team.
Harris and Adams, Jr., were All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Harris, and McCullar, Jr., were tabbed to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, Dick was named to the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Dick, while talking to the media on Monday, talked about what it means to have all five starters represented on the All-Big 12 Honors.
“It means a lot,” said Dick. “I mean, it shows all our pieces kind of working in, whether it be Dajuan (Harris) Defensive Player of the Year for Big 12 and just J-Will (Jalen Wilson) Player of the Year, and it kind of shows what we all... different facets of our game, and being recognized for that is really nice.
“But at the same time, KJ said earlier, we're moving onto the next thing, and that's the Big 12 Tournament,” he added.