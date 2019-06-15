“He came and watched during practice,” Brown said. “He said he liked me and said I could really play. After that he was in contact with me almost every day. He was always checking in and making sure I was good. The relationship just built off that.”

He looked back on his recruiting and talked about Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who was the first to offer a scholarship. From that point on Brown and Eliot formed a strong bond that led to his decision.

Sometimes being the first to offer a recruit can pay off down the road. That happened to be the case with Krishawn Brown .

Brown was supposed to visit campus in late May, but wasn’t able to make the trip. He is scheduled to take his official visit to Kansas next weekend and went ahead went with his commitment beforehand.

“Kansas has everything I want to do academically,” he said. “I’m a football player and a student. I felt good talking to the coaches. I actually feel like they actually cared, and they offered me first. There was a good level of trust.”

Eliot recruits Oklahoma and was able to secure a commitment from Brown before seeing campus, which shows the trust the two have built. On Saturday evening he talked with Les Miles to tell him he was ready to commit.

“He was really fired up,” Brown said of Miles. “He said he loved it. He said he likes my game and thinks I’m an excellent leader.”

Next weekend Brown will take his official visit along with his parents. He is looking forward to taking the visit and after committing expects it to an enjoyable time without having to worry about his future.

“I look forward to seeing the campus,” he said. “I heard a lot of good things about it. I want to see everything with my parents and make sure they like it too. I want to see where I will be living and learn more about the program.”

In March, Brown won the linebacker MVP at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Dallas. The Kansas coaches told Brown they like his speed and how physical he plays.

His recruiting was picking up with offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, North Texas and others.

“I feel a lot more relaxed,” Brown said after committing. “Almost like I don't have a big weight on my back anymore. I feel like I can play football and go to school without having to have too much stress about recruiting.”

Brown’s commitment gives the Jayhawks two of the top-rated defensive players in Oklahoma. Two weeks ago they landed Duece Mayberry, one of the state’s top cornerbacks.