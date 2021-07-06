KU extends scholarship offer to Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward from Faith Family Academy in Dallas, Texas has made some big decisions the past couple of months. First, Walsh, the No. 73 ranked player in the 2022 class, narrowed his list of schools down to Arkansas, Auburn, California, Florida, Prairie View, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Then, in June, Walsh, a four-star prospect, announced that he was leaving Faith Family Academy in Dallas, Texas for Southern California Academy in Castaic, Calif. While Walsh is sold on his decision to make the move to California, the same cant be said about his final list of schools.

On Saturday night, in what was likely an unexpected move, Wash received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas.

"Greatly honored to say that after having a conversation with assistant @CoachTownsend I have received an offer from @KUHoops,” said Jordan Walsh on Twitter.com. “#GoJayHawks.”

When the contact period opened up for prospects in the 2022 class a year ago, Walsh was devastated when the one school that he considered his “dream school” growing up didn’t reach out. At the time, it was a big blow to Walsh, who has already visited Arkansas, Oklahoma, and TCU.

However, the pain Walsh felt that day, and most days since, was washed away with one simple phone call. On Saturday night, he received a call that he never saw coming.

“I got a call from Coach (Kurtis) Townsend yesterday (Saturday) and he offered me a scholarship,” said Walsh. “I remember last year when Kansas didn’t contact me, and I was kind of sad. Growing up, Kansas was my dream school. I know a lot has changed since then, but I’m very interested in Kansas.

“When Coach Townsend called, I didn’t think that he was going to offer me a scholarship,” he added. “The first time he called, the conversation ended without a scholarship offer, but then he called me back and let me know that I had an offer. So, I’ve added a school to my list. I’m very interested in Kansas.”



