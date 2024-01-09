KU lands center Shane Bumgardner, who won the Rimington Award
The Jayhawks added a big piece to their offensive line through the transfer portal on Tuesday. Shane Bumgardner from Tiffin University gave Kansas his commitment after taking an official visit on Sunday.
Bumgardner entered the portal in mid-December and was patient during the process. He noticed things pick in recruiting when it was announced he won the Rimington Award for the best center in Division Two.
“After entering the portal I had some schools reaching out but not quite what I thought I was going to get and then kind of deal with it,” Bumgardner said. “This past week I went on a visit to Gardner-Webb where my old staff went. But then on the way there I got the Rimington Award for division two announced. And that it kind of broke loose a little bit. I got a bunch of Group of Five schools reaching out to me and got some offers.”
Winning the award attracted a lot of attention including the Kansas coaches. KU offensive line coach Scott Fuchs started the recruiting process and he also spoke with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
After taking an official visit to Coastal Carolina, he did a one-day trip to Kansas.
“It was only Sunday, and it was pretty quick,” he said. “I got a quick overview of everything. But obviously I come from a D2 school, so the facilities are insane. I'm not used to any of that. And then really for me it was the coaches like talking to Coach Fuchs and Coach Grimes. I really like what they had to say and think it'll be a great opportunity for me.”
Fuchs had a good story he could sell to Bumgardner. Two years ago, Kansas signed Dominick Puni, who came from a division two school at Central Missouri. Puni developed into an NFL prospect and that meant something to Bumgardner.
“Coach Fuchs mentioned that he was a D2 player himself,” Bumgardner said. “He said he likes D2 guys. They play like we haven't had the best facilities. We haven't had the best treatment. So, you kind of play at that level you're playing because you love football and everything about it. He kind of likes the chip on the shoulder that D2 guys play with.
“He told me about Dominick Puni, a D2 guy that he had come in and ended up being one of the best linemen. So that was pretty interesting to hear that he's kind of dealt with it already.”
Bumgardner said it was a great honor to win the D2 Rimington Award and that helped get him noticed.
“It was a really cool award and obviously a huge honor,” he said. “Everyone always dreams about getting all the accolades, and you get something like that, you obviously feel good about it.”
He is in the process of filing his paperwork and getting started at Kansas. He said they are still working on the arrival date but is looking forward to showing what he can do at the next level.
“I'm looking forward to just getting to work,” he said. “I really love playing football and I'm really excited to play at the highest level you can. You don't get bigger than Power Five. I’m looking forward to working out, using the facilities, and building my body like I never have. Honestly, I’m just ready to compete.”