The Jayhawks added a big piece to their offensive line through the transfer portal on Tuesday. Shane Bumgardner from Tiffin University gave Kansas his commitment after taking an official visit on Sunday.

Bumgardner entered the portal in mid-December and was patient during the process. He noticed things pick in recruiting when it was announced he won the Rimington Award for the best center in Division Two.

“After entering the portal I had some schools reaching out but not quite what I thought I was going to get and then kind of deal with it,” Bumgardner said. “This past week I went on a visit to Gardner-Webb where my old staff went. But then on the way there I got the Rimington Award for division two announced. And that it kind of broke loose a little bit. I got a bunch of Group of Five schools reaching out to me and got some offers.”

Winning the award attracted a lot of attention including the Kansas coaches. KU offensive line coach Scott Fuchs started the recruiting process and he also spoke with offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

After taking an official visit to Coastal Carolina, he did a one-day trip to Kansas.

“It was only Sunday, and it was pretty quick,” he said. “I got a quick overview of everything. But obviously I come from a D2 school, so the facilities are insane. I'm not used to any of that. And then really for me it was the coaches like talking to Coach Fuchs and Coach Grimes. I really like what they had to say and think it'll be a great opportunity for me.”