Junior outside hitter Jada Burse's 22nd kill of the match put a stamp on a Kansas volleyball upset of No.4 Texas, 3-1 (25-18,28-26, 20-25, 25-23), Wednesday night inside Horejsi Family Athletics Center.

The Jayhawks (12-4, 5-0 Big 12) made history defeating a top-five Longhorn (10-4, 5-1 Big 12) team for the first time in program history and marking just the sixth victory over UT in 48 meetings.

The win also extended KU's winning streak to eight-straight victories, keeping Kansas as the only undefeated team in Big 12 play. In addition, the loss was Texas' first in conference play since the 2016 season. Kansas finally got off to the quick start they needed, winning the first set of the match for the first time since league play started.

Senior setter/right-side hitter Gabby Simpson led the Jayhawk offense in that set with a 7-0 serving run, notching two aces in the process - her highest of the season. KU rode that momentum to take a 2-0 lead, however several key Texas serves late in the third set ended any hope of a sweep.

The Jayhawks trailed by as many as six points in the fourth set and battled late to tie it up 18-18. KU took its first lead of the set off of one of Burse's kills to make it 21-20 before completing the comeback. Burse led all hitters with 22 kills on the night.

Junior outside hitter Ashley Smith added on to that offensive momentum with 17 kills of her own, recording only one error for a career-high .533 hitting percentage. With the help of Burse and Smith, the Jayhawks out swung the Longhorns with a .294 clip compared to Texas' .234 hitting percentage.

In addition to KU's offensive prowess, Simpson and freshman setter/outside hitter Camryn Ennis each recorded double-doubles in assists and digs. Ennis finished with a team-high 30 assists, while Simpson turned in 20 of her own.