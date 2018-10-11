KU volleyball knocks off #4 Texas, only unbeaten team in Big 12 play
Junior outside hitter Jada Burse's 22nd kill of the match put a stamp on a Kansas volleyball upset of No.4 Texas, 3-1 (25-18,28-26, 20-25, 25-23), Wednesday night inside Horejsi Family Athletics Center.
The Jayhawks (12-4, 5-0 Big 12) made history defeating a top-five Longhorn (10-4, 5-1 Big 12) team for the first time in program history and marking just the sixth victory over UT in 48 meetings.
The win also extended KU's winning streak to eight-straight victories, keeping Kansas as the only undefeated team in Big 12 play. In addition, the loss was Texas' first in conference play since the 2016 season. Kansas finally got off to the quick start they needed, winning the first set of the match for the first time since league play started.
Senior setter/right-side hitter Gabby Simpson led the Jayhawk offense in that set with a 7-0 serving run, notching two aces in the process - her highest of the season. KU rode that momentum to take a 2-0 lead, however several key Texas serves late in the third set ended any hope of a sweep.
The Jayhawks trailed by as many as six points in the fourth set and battled late to tie it up 18-18. KU took its first lead of the set off of one of Burse's kills to make it 21-20 before completing the comeback. Burse led all hitters with 22 kills on the night.
Junior outside hitter Ashley Smith added on to that offensive momentum with 17 kills of her own, recording only one error for a career-high .533 hitting percentage. With the help of Burse and Smith, the Jayhawks out swung the Longhorns with a .294 clip compared to Texas' .234 hitting percentage.
In addition to KU's offensive prowess, Simpson and freshman setter/outside hitter Camryn Ennis each recorded double-doubles in assists and digs. Ennis finished with a team-high 30 assists, while Simpson turned in 20 of her own.
Comments from Bechard after the game
Head coach Ray Bechard on the team's win... "We played well in the first set and then salvaged the second set. To come back from that emotional third set and win the fourth - we beat a really good team. Texas has set the standard for a lot of years and we are trying to create an opportunity here to be competitive with them."
Bechard on staying undefeated in conference play... "Four of those five conference wins have been at home, and now we play the next four out of five on the road. Certainly we have beaten some good teams and have taken care of business. I told them, we play Texas again Saturday. There is a Tech at the end, but we need to prepare like we did for Texas. We were pretty razor focused the last couple days and we need to prepare just like it."
Bechard on the freshmen class stepping up... "They have been good. This was an interesting match for them. They could feel that it was a little different. There was a little bit more energy in the crowd and an extremely talented opponent. I thought they all managed and played really well."