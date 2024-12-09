KU will get an official visit from Tulsa OL Jack Tanner

The transfer portal officially opens today and along with that is the quiet period allowing recruits to take official visits.

One player who is expected to be on campus is Jack Tanner, who entered the portal from Tulsa. Tanner played over 400 snaps as a true freshman last season.

He entered the portal last Monday and soon after heard from Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.

“Coach Agpalsa reached out to me on Tuesday, we’ve had a few calls I like the conversations we’ve had so far,” Tanner said. “He definitely liked the way I played for a true freshman, footwork/technique, football IQ, and said I looked like I knew what I was doing.”