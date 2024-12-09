KU will get an official visit from Tulsa OL Jack Tanner

The transfer portal officially opens today and along with that is the quiet period allowing recruits to take official visits.
One player who is expected to be on campus is Jack Tanner, who entered the portal from Tulsa. Tanner played over 400 snaps as a true freshman last season.
He entered the portal last Monday and soon after heard from Kansas offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa.
“Coach Agpalsa reached out to me on Tuesday, we’ve had a few calls I like the conversations we’ve had so far,” Tanner said. “He definitely liked the way I played for a true freshman, footwork/technique, football IQ, and said I looked like I knew what I was doing.”
Tanner arrived at Tulsa last January after graduating early from high school. He attended Marcus High School in Texas, where he was a two-time all-district selection. He is familiar with the area since he has family members who attended the University of Kansas.
“My mom double majored in political science and French and my uncle went to the law school,” Tanner said. “My cousin currently goes there and my whole mom’s side is from Kansas City area. They all have said great things.”
He will take his first official visit of the portal season to Kansas.
“I’m looking forward to seeing strength/nutrition resources, talking to position coaches, seeing facilities progress, and talking to the players,” he said.
His schedule will stay busy with official visits to Kansas State and Northwestern. He said BYU and Houston have offered along with other programs.
“I am looking forward to the best opportunity to continue my development into an NFL prospect, obtain a great degree, and have the resources of a P4 school,” Tanner said.