From the kickoff, Kansas held down No. 18 Oklahoma State’s capacity to do much of anything, offensively, in Saturday’s 37-16 win over the Cowboys.

The matchup featured an OSU offense - deprived of starting quarterback Spencer Sanders due to injury - that managed 415 yards of total offense behind backup Garrett Rangel and couldn’t climb out of a two-score deficit after the first quarter wrapped.

With the win, the Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and notch another conference win on their campaign heading into the final stretch of the regular season. Leveraging 554 of total offense, Kansas had Oklahoma State on the ropes early behind a compelling performance across the stat sheet by Devin Neal.

Kansas coach Lance Leipold was already visualizing a big ground performance from the sophomore ahead of kickoff.

“He knew that he was going to be counted on, in a lot of ways, today,” Leipold said. “I think it’s kind of ironic and special, and all the other words that I’m probably not finding, that the hometown guy from Lawrence puts us into bowl eligibility.”

Neal logged 229 yards rushing on 32 carries and led the receiving column with 110 yards on six catches - the first Jayhawk in school history to rack up 100+ yards in both categories. Leipold said that kind of performance stems from Neal’s original ambition when choosing to place his trust in the football program he grew up supporting.

“It’s special because Devin committed to the University of Kansas, and you don’t always see that as much anymore,” Leipold said. “I understand why, but Devin committed to the University of Kansas to be a Jayhawk, not necessarily (because of) who the coach was. And I’m cool with that because you need people that are determined to help get programs turned around.”