Lance Leipold on expectations, new portal additions, games in KC
Head coach Lance Leipold talked about the 2024 Kansas football season at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. Leipold mentioned expectations that continue to rise, playing games in Kansas City, and the offense under Jeff Grimes that includes a couple of new transfers.
Managing high expectations
Kansas football was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Big 12 poll, picking up some first place votes. There’s legitimate belief that this team can compete for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and in turn a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.
This is unheard of territory for the past decade-plus of Jayhawk football. Leipold said that it’s important to embrace the expectations, but not let them overwhelm you.
“A few times during the spring and as we go through I'm trying to talk about managing expectations, but embracing some of these things that are coming because this program, as you guys know, we've been begging for something like this to happen for so long, so I don't want to temper it,” Leipold said.
“But there's a type where you got to be where your feet are at, as we like to say, and stay focused on the things that got you here. And if we start thinking, talking too much about what's happening in November, December or something like that, guys, we're going to talk about being a major letdown.”
Playing games in Kansas City
The growing trajectory of Kansas football has resulted in much-needed upgrades coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. However, this will displace the Jayhawks in the 2024 season, with their regular season games being played at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium.
While it’s a difficult situation not being able to use your home stadium, Leipold thinks it’s a great opportunity for the team.
“I think the four gentlemen here today would tell you that locker room's pretty excited about it and we're going to have to be ready to go,” Leipold said.
Kansas will also have the chance to play on grass, different from the turf surface at The Booth. The Jayhawks are practicing on grass more than they ever have, but will also have to battle weather conditions during the season.
“That's going to be different, you've got to gauge weather conditions as it goes, I think we have an outstanding relationship with the Chiefs, and any other nuances that we need to be aware of, we'll have -- we'll be educated on,” Leipold said.
It also gives fans in the Kansas City area a closer opportunity to see the Jayhawks in action. Leipold thinks it could help Kansas gain some fans.
New-look offense under Jeff Grimes
Kansas changed offensive coordinators in the offseason after Andy Kotelnicki left for the same job at Penn State. Former BYU and Baylor OC Jeff Grimes replaced him and has begun getting acclimated.
Leipold thought Grimes would be a good fit because of his prior experience in the Big 12. Grimes helped the Bears win the Big 12 Championship in 2021.
Although Kansas has a new coach at the helm of its offense, Leipold thinks the offense will continue to do the things that has made it successful in the past couple of seasons.
“I feel very confident that our offense will continue to be diverse and multiple and many things we're doing and continue to grow,” Leipold said. “And I think with the returning weapons that we have, that was going to be imperative that we continue with terminology and things that we're doing so the players could continue to operate in such a way.”
Early impressions of Bryce Foster and Leyton Cure
The Jayhawks got a huge addition from the transfer portal in former Texas A&M offensive lineman Bryce Foster. Foster started over 20 games for the Aggies and made the SEC All-Freshman team in 2021.
Foster brings experience to the center position, where the Jayhawks have a hole after losing Mike Novitsky to graduation.
“Adding Bryce Foster, who's had over 20 some starts at Texas A&M, was something we're extremely excited about after losing Mike Novitsky,” Leipold said. “That will help add, obviously, more competition, depth, and hopefully leadership at that center position.”
The Jayhawks also helped shore up their depth at tight end by bringing in Leyton Cure. Cure missed the 2023 season at Fort Hays State with an injury, but was the team’s second leading receiver in 2022.
“We’re in a little bit of uncertainty at some spots yet at the tight end spot that we want to look at,” Leipold said. “And it'll be interesting to see A, how he handles it when it's pads on, speed of the game, everything that we're doing. But right now it is definitely pointed that he has a chance to help us.”