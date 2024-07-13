Head coach Lance Leipold talked about the 2024 Kansas football season at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas. Leipold mentioned expectations that continue to rise, playing games in Kansas City, and the offense under Jeff Grimes that includes a couple of new transfers.



Managing high expectations

Kansas football was picked to finish fourth in the preseason Big 12 poll, picking up some first place votes. There’s legitimate belief that this team can compete for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game and in turn a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff.

This is unheard of territory for the past decade-plus of Jayhawk football. Leipold said that it’s important to embrace the expectations, but not let them overwhelm you.





“A few times during the spring and as we go through I'm trying to talk about managing expectations, but embracing some of these things that are coming because this program, as you guys know, we've been begging for something like this to happen for so long, so I don't want to temper it,” Leipold said.



“But there's a type where you got to be where your feet are at, as we like to say, and stay focused on the things that got you here. And if we start thinking, talking too much about what's happening in November, December or something like that, guys, we're going to talk about being a major letdown.”





Playing games in Kansas City

The growing trajectory of Kansas football has resulted in much-needed upgrades coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. However, this will displace the Jayhawks in the 2024 season, with their regular season games being played at Children’s Mercy Park and Arrowhead Stadium.

While it’s a difficult situation not being able to use your home stadium, Leipold thinks it’s a great opportunity for the team.

“I think the four gentlemen here today would tell you that locker room's pretty excited about it and we're going to have to be ready to go,” Leipold said.

Kansas will also have the chance to play on grass, different from the turf surface at The Booth. The Jayhawks are practicing on grass more than they ever have, but will also have to battle weather conditions during the season.

“That's going to be different, you've got to gauge weather conditions as it goes, I think we have an outstanding relationship with the Chiefs, and any other nuances that we need to be aware of, we'll have -- we'll be educated on,” Leipold said.

It also gives fans in the Kansas City area a closer opportunity to see the Jayhawks in action. Leipold thinks it could help Kansas gain some fans.