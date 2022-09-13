“I'm focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston, but appreciate you asking,” Leipold said.

Lance Leipold’s name has been mentioned on several lists linking him a possible candidate to the Nebraska job.

The Jayhawks are getting to head on the road for their second straight game and then will return home for three consecutive games.

They will face Houston on Saturday who will be in the Big 12 conference next year. They get a taste of the new conference opponent a year early. Leipold expects it to be a challenge based off what he has seen from the Cougars on film.

“You know you're going to be in a four quarter, could be a four quarter plus obviously game with them,” he said. “They're highly dynamic. You could see heading into the season, they're a team people talked about as this year's version of Cincinnati, of being a team in the college football playoff.”

This is a non-conference game but Houston will present good athletes who are in line with Big 12 teams.

“You can see that highly dynamic speed in all positions of importance, size, offensive line, of an experienced quarterback who can keep plays alive, create plays with his feet, is a heck of a play to end or score the overtime against Texas-San Antonio.” Leipold said. “A lot of things there present a huge challenge for us, and we'll have to be ready to take another step.”

Houston has gone to overtime in their first two games against UTSA and Texas Tech. Leipold sees the same type of skill on the defensive side of the ball.

“They have ends that are going to get up the field on you,” he said. “Their linebackers are very active sideline to sideline, secondary plays with physicality and speed. It's a good mixture to have. Like I said, they've been tested both directions, I guess, in that in two games here to start. They both were on the road, so you got to give them that as well. You got to be ready. I'm sure they'll be excited to have their home opener.”