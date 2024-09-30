PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Lance Leipold previews Arizona State, offensive struggles

Sam Winton • JayhawkSlant
Staff Writer
@sam_winton2

Kansas will look to snap its four-game losing streak in a steamy environment in Tempe against Arizona State. Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday, discussing preparation for the game against the Sun Devils, the continued offensive struggles, and Taiwan Berryhill stepping in at mike linebacker for Cornell Wheeler.


Tempe going to be hot, Arizona State a big challenge

Temperatures are expected to be around 90-100 degrees at kickoff on Saturday. Leipold talked about how the staff is preparing for the high temperatures.

“I think we've been pretty intentional all along about, you know, hydration and those things,” Leipold said. “Our strength staff, nutrition staff, emphasize it. It's a little different. I don't know. It's supposed to be a dry heat, right? Whatever that means, we're going have to be as healthy as we can be and rotate guys.”

Leipold said they can’t let the heat get to them against a Sun Devils team that has been better than expected so far this season. Arizona State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 but sits at 3-1, with the only loss a one-score defeat at Texas Tech.

“Kenny Dillingham and his staff have done a really nice job in their second year,” Leipold said. “You can see the improvements that’s been made… Just like we say, week in and week out, it’s going to be a big challenge. It’s what this conference has become.”

The game also gives DJ Warner a chance to play in his home state for the first time in his college career. Kansas has a lot of recruiting ties in the Phoenix area, with Leipold saying the staff will try to get out to some games on Friday night.

“I'd say anytime any player can go back to his home state and play in front of people, I think it'd be pretty exciting,” Leipold said. “I'm sure he'll be really excited and he keeps taking positive steps in his game. I think he played his best game to date last week and hopefully he continues to progress. He's going to keep showing up more and more.”

Leipold said the weather will be a challenge with temps expected above 100 for kickoff
Turnovers, lack of execution leading to offensive struggles

The high number of turnovers has been alarming for Kansas’ offense this season. Jalon Daniels has thrown eight interceptions along with the Jayhawks losing three fumbles. Leipold said the statistical numbers are similar to last season, but the offense has struggled to hold onto the ball and execute in key moments.

“I look at a lot of our stuff statistically, we're not that far off from last year,” Leipold said. “Last year at this time, we averaged 6.9 yards per play. We're averaging six [this year]. You know, right now our turnovers have hurt us. I don't think the turnover late in the game was the issue. There's some execution issues that of consistency… We addressed a lot of those things today with our guys about areas of improvement and we'll continue to work at it.”

Where Kansas has found success has been on the ground. Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw have both ran it well, with Hishaw outgaining Neal 85-70 against TCU.

“I think he's taken a really good approach,” Leipold said of Hishaw. “It's been really nice to watch his maturity. [He] plays hard. You know, I like the way he walks into the building every day and goes about it, and I'm really happy for him.”


Berryhill plays hard at mike, no injury update on Wheeler

Leipold didn’t offer an update on the status of Cornell Wheeler, who didn’t play on Saturday after suffering an injury late against West Virginia. He was complimentary of Berryhill’s efforts, who stepped in at mike against TCU.

“He played extremely hard, gave us everything he had,” Leipold said. “Played [like] one of our defensive players of the week, but again, like every other guy right now, we got some stuff [to] get cleaned up yet, but he played and he gave us a lot. “

