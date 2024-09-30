Kansas will look to snap its four-game losing streak in a steamy environment in Tempe against Arizona State. Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday, discussing preparation for the game against the Sun Devils, the continued offensive struggles, and Taiwan Berryhill stepping in at mike linebacker for Cornell Wheeler.





Tempe going to be hot, Arizona State a big challenge

Temperatures are expected to be around 90-100 degrees at kickoff on Saturday. Leipold talked about how the staff is preparing for the high temperatures.

“I think we've been pretty intentional all along about, you know, hydration and those things,” Leipold said. “Our strength staff, nutrition staff, emphasize it. It's a little different. I don't know. It's supposed to be a dry heat, right? Whatever that means, we're going have to be as healthy as we can be and rotate guys.”

Leipold said they can’t let the heat get to them against a Sun Devils team that has been better than expected so far this season. Arizona State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 but sits at 3-1, with the only loss a one-score defeat at Texas Tech.

“Kenny Dillingham and his staff have done a really nice job in their second year,” Leipold said. “You can see the improvements that’s been made… Just like we say, week in and week out, it’s going to be a big challenge. It’s what this conference has become.”

The game also gives DJ Warner a chance to play in his home state for the first time in his college career. Kansas has a lot of recruiting ties in the Phoenix area, with Leipold saying the staff will try to get out to some games on Friday night.

“I'd say anytime any player can go back to his home state and play in front of people, I think it'd be pretty exciting,” Leipold said. “I'm sure he'll be really excited and he keeps taking positive steps in his game. I think he played his best game to date last week and hopefully he continues to progress. He's going to keep showing up more and more.”