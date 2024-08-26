As Kansas’ season opener against Lindenwood approaches, head coach Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday. Leipold discussed the first depth chart of the year and what he expects to see from the Jayhawks against the Lions.





Bryce Foster wins starting job at center

After battling throughout fall camp, Texas A&M transfer Bryce Foster will be the Jayhawks’ starting center. Division 2 transfer Shane Bumgardner was listed behind Foster on the depth chart but Leipold still expects both to get game reps.

“Bryce kept coming on and, you know, has good command of what we're doing offensively,” Leipold said. “And right now that's a decision. I can see Shane getting reps and doing things as we play in the game, whether it be Bryce taking some time at guard or just rotating there. It’s not a position you rotate a ton, but I think we have, you know, answered the question of having a couple of guys that can play there and play winning football for us.”

Leipold also added that the decision allows Kansas to keep Michael Ford at guard, which is his natural position.





Pair of true freshmen find themselves in the two-deep

There are only two freshmen listed on the depth chart and they’re both on the defensive side of the ball: DJ Warner at defensive end and Jalen Todd at cornerback. While neither are listed as starters, both have the opportunity to impact the team. Leipold highlighted that the two have been consistent and practiced well.

“DJ will definitely help us in speed and pass rush situations,” Leipold said. “He knows he has to continue to get stronger and bigger, but he’s worked extremely hard. He’s extremely coachable and really cares and so does Jalen.

"We’ve talked about Jalen Todd here already from, you know, from the time he got here in January to what he is now, and he’s put us in the position to both those guys to contribute and play and they’ll be on special teams as well.