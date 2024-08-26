Lance Leipold talks about depth chart ahead of season opener
As Kansas’ season opener against Lindenwood approaches, head coach Lance Leipold met with the media on Monday. Leipold discussed the first depth chart of the year and what he expects to see from the Jayhawks against the Lions.
Bryce Foster wins starting job at center
After battling throughout fall camp, Texas A&M transfer Bryce Foster will be the Jayhawks’ starting center. Division 2 transfer Shane Bumgardner was listed behind Foster on the depth chart but Leipold still expects both to get game reps.
“Bryce kept coming on and, you know, has good command of what we're doing offensively,” Leipold said. “And right now that's a decision. I can see Shane getting reps and doing things as we play in the game, whether it be Bryce taking some time at guard or just rotating there. It’s not a position you rotate a ton, but I think we have, you know, answered the question of having a couple of guys that can play there and play winning football for us.”
Leipold also added that the decision allows Kansas to keep Michael Ford at guard, which is his natural position.
Pair of true freshmen find themselves in the two-deep
There are only two freshmen listed on the depth chart and they’re both on the defensive side of the ball: DJ Warner at defensive end and Jalen Todd at cornerback. While neither are listed as starters, both have the opportunity to impact the team. Leipold highlighted that the two have been consistent and practiced well.
“DJ will definitely help us in speed and pass rush situations,” Leipold said. “He knows he has to continue to get stronger and bigger, but he’s worked extremely hard. He’s extremely coachable and really cares and so does Jalen.
"We’ve talked about Jalen Todd here already from, you know, from the time he got here in January to what he is now, and he’s put us in the position to both those guys to contribute and play and they’ll be on special teams as well.
Cornell Wheeler stepping into bigger role, selected as captain
Wheeler is filling the leadership void at linebacker left after Rich Miller graduated. He wasn’t fast-tracked to a bigger role after transferring from Michigan, but he’s stayed the course along a “up-and-down road.”
“I know probably when he transferred here, you know, through the guys that he knew, mainly Rich and stuff, I’m sure he had probably aspirations that some of this would have triggered for him a bit sooner,” Leipold said. “But again, Cornell’s never been in my office with a question of why he’s not playing more.”
Wheeler was named as a captain alongside Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, and Luke Grimm. The captains are voted on by the teammates and Leipold said it says a lot about Wheeler to be selected. Wheeler is joined by JB Brown and Jayson Gilliom as the starters at linebacker, making for a dynamic and experienced group.
“Our linebackers are playing, I think, different than maybe we have in the past few years," Leipold said.
Tabor Allen emerges as starting kicker
After a competition that had largely been between Owen Piepergerdes and Charlie Weinrich, Tabor Allen came on late to win the starting job.
Allen will take placekicking duties as well as being the kickoff specialist and was the most consistent throughout camp.
"One time I asked him, I go, do you want both jobs? And he’s like of course I do and stuff,” Leipold said. “So excited about that, and I feel good, as good as probably we’ve ever been as far as experience and guys that I feel like depth-wise at that position as well.”
Kansas not planning to hold anything back against Lindenwood
Despite being 43-point favorites, the Jayhawks’ focus level has not changed. Leipold said they’re not planning on holding anything back.
“We're going to play to win the football game,” Leipold said. “We're game-planning on both sides [to] win the football game. I don't think we're in a program yet that we can do that."
That fact there are new coaches on staff, Leipold wants to use the game time to get everyone on the same page. He does not want to hold back because they need the work together.
"Especially with our new staff editions and things like that," he said. "Jalon getting back in the groove. We want to make sure that we come out and start this thing the right way.”
Getting Daniels back in the groove is something that Leipold elaborated on. He had a conversation with Daniels about managing his workload and added that he’s proud of how he’s worked his way back.
“I just told him how proud of him I was and how happy I was that he's in this position again and to see him happy and how hard he's worked to get back,” Leipold said. “And I'm excited to see him Thursday night just like our fans and everyone else is because, you know, like I said, with Jason [Bean], he deserves it and we know what kind of guy he is and you know, so I’m really happy for him.”