Lance Leipold talks conditioning, integrating new staff, and more

Lance Leipold is back on the practice fields for Kansas' first full-length schedule of spring practices under his command. After his entry last April, Leipold missed out on that opportunity and worked under a short timeframe ahead of fall camp.

From returning starters to high-profile recruits and transfers, Leipold has a lot to look forward to this coming season. His Jayhawks hit their stride towards the end of the 2021 campaign and carried that momentum onto the recruiting trail.

Animated and moving about during the initial sessions, Leipold said it's a thrill to be back in this phase of the process.

"It's exciting to be back out there again," Leipold said. "In the fall, you don't realize what you're missing in the middle of fall camp, but to see this extra time, development, and meeting time to get the fundamentals worked on. It's been refreshing here these first couple of days."

"The newcomers in our program, we want to get them acclimated," he added. "And then accustomed to how we do things and terminology, but also our system of going about it each day in practice."

Leipold flashed some true growth in his first season at Kansas and wants to keep those wheels turning as they round the corner into the Summer.

"(We want) to take another step in our program," Leipold said. "That culture of competing daily and getting better each day. I think this group has worked at it. I think they have a better understanding of expectations. As we said, we think that last month of the season was a huge shot in the arm for all of us, as far as where we're heading and embracing what we're doing."