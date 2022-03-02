Lance Leipold talks conditioning, integrating new staff, and more
Lance Leipold is back on the practice fields for Kansas' first full-length schedule of spring practices under his command. After his entry last April, Leipold missed out on that opportunity and worked under a short timeframe ahead of fall camp.
From returning starters to high-profile recruits and transfers, Leipold has a lot to look forward to this coming season. His Jayhawks hit their stride towards the end of the 2021 campaign and carried that momentum onto the recruiting trail.
Animated and moving about during the initial sessions, Leipold said it's a thrill to be back in this phase of the process.
"It's exciting to be back out there again," Leipold said. "In the fall, you don't realize what you're missing in the middle of fall camp, but to see this extra time, development, and meeting time to get the fundamentals worked on. It's been refreshing here these first couple of days."
"The newcomers in our program, we want to get them acclimated," he added. "And then accustomed to how we do things and terminology, but also our system of going about it each day in practice."
Leipold flashed some true growth in his first season at Kansas and wants to keep those wheels turning as they round the corner into the Summer.
"(We want) to take another step in our program," Leipold said. "That culture of competing daily and getting better each day. I think this group has worked at it. I think they have a better understanding of expectations. As we said, we think that last month of the season was a huge shot in the arm for all of us, as far as where we're heading and embracing what we're doing."
Bulking up his Jayhawks
Strength and conditioning coach Matt Gildersleeve has been one of the driving forces behind the transition under Leipold.
His demand from the group has caught Leipold's attention so far this offseason and the KU coach said Gildersleeve plays a big role in getting his group prepared. The Jayhawks are slated to begin team workouts on April 9.
"I know Matt's anxiously waiting to get them back in the weight room," Leipold said.
"It's a beginning point, but I think our players have connected well with Matt and his staff. And seeing the benefits of his program and how he goes about a lot of the training. I think our players have taken another great step in understanding our value on nutrition and body weights."
Establishing a working schedule within the program has been a serious implementation for Leipold since his arrival.
"There's another form of structure and accountability," Leipold said. "And allow them to reach their maximum potentials on the field. Our players have seen that and are connecting all the dots. You can see it in these first couple of days because players are playing with more confidence. They're playing fast, they're communicating better, and a lot of that is just through time together within the systems and their maturity and growth."
The news faces on the staff
Both wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel and defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos have joined the Leipold staff in Lawrence since the 2021 season ended.
The two new additions came along not too long before spring ball and have Leipold excited about just how well they're fitting into place.
"We're looking for upstanding teachers and communicators," Leipold said. "I feel good about the alignment on both sides of the ball and where we're heading. And even the tweaks within special teams, really kind of filters through the hallways of our coaching staff."
Samuel, the wide receivers coach, replaced Emmett Jones after Jones accepted the receiver's job at Texas Tech. Leipold said he's taken fast to Kotelnicki's offense.
"He's fit in really well with Andy and Jim (Zebrowski), as far as the passing game," Leipold said.
Leipold added that Samuel had previously worked with offensive coordinator Scott Fuchs as well and that connection has aided his transition.
Want more from spring practices? View the sights and sounds from Lawrence.