Midseason Numbers: Looking at the detailed stats through six games

Midseason Numbers: Looking at the detailed stats through six games

There are some interesting numbers on the advanced PFF sheet. We take a look at the detailed metrics.

 • Jon Kirby
Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter

Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter

A full basketball schedule starts next week, latest on football and hoops recruiting, NIL expert Mit Winter joins us.

 • Slant Staff
Tate Nagy off to a good start, plans to enroll early at Kansas

Tate Nagy off to a good start, plans to enroll early at Kansas

Tate Nagy is putting up big numbers at quarterback and talks about his plans to enroll early at Kansas.

 • Jon Kirby
Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite

Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite

For the 21st time in the 28-year history of the coaches’ basketball preseason Big 12 poll, KU is the preseason favorite.

 • KUAthletics.com
PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts

PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts

Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense and snap counts. See the detailed numbers where each player ranks.

 • Jon Kirby

Published Oct 15, 2024
Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
