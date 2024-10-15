Late Night Visit Tracker: Two Prospects Currently Set To Visit

in other news
Midseason Numbers: Looking at the detailed stats through six games
There are some interesting numbers on the advanced PFF sheet. We take a look at the detailed metrics.
Podcast: Bye week, hoops recruiting update, NIL expert Mit Winter
A full basketball schedule starts next week, latest on football and hoops recruiting, NIL expert Mit Winter joins us.
Tate Nagy off to a good start, plans to enroll early at Kansas
Tate Nagy is putting up big numbers at quarterback and talks about his plans to enroll early at Kansas.
Kansas Picked as Big 12 Preseason Favorite
For the 21st time in the 28-year history of the coaches’ basketball preseason Big 12 poll, KU is the preseason favorite.
PFF Defensive Grades: The midseason grades and snap counts
Here are the midyear grades from PFF for the offense and snap counts. See the detailed numbers where each player ranks.
