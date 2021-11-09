Latest updates from Anthony Davis, Charlie Weinrich, Samuel Same

Anthony Davis committed to the Jayhawks in the summer and has been staying in contact with the Kansas coaches during his season. The three-star corner from Dallas Skyline said he talks frequently with Emmett Jones and Chevis Jackson. Both coaches have handled his recruiting. “I talked to them a lot,” Davis said. “They are still doing well, and it is always good to talk with them. Nothing has changed with that.” He continued: “When we talk, they are just explaining how they are going to use me a little bit deeper, telling me a little bit more about the school, just filling in with things. They are always just checking up on me.” There are also conversations with head coach Lance Leipold. “He always checks on me to make sure I am good,” Davis said. “He tells me if I ever have questions to call him.” Davis has already used his official visit. He mentioned the possibility of attending the Jayhawks last home game against West Virginia.

Weinrich has visited for two games

Weinrich tied the state record for longest field goal

Blue Valley kicker Charlie Weinrich has made two trips for games and is no stranger to Lawrence. Weinrich visited in the summer to work out for special teams coordinator Jake Schoonover. “The first time I went up there was this summer,” he said. “I did the camp and a little workout up there, and I really liked it. I was really impressed. Nobody was there because it was still kind of on the back half of the COVID stuff. Nobody was really going back to campus. “But I was able to get up for my first game to visit against Oklahoma, and then I was there for Kansas State. Both times, I was impressed with people, with the atmosphere, and how much the fans cared, and kind of everything that went on in the stands and then on the sidelines too. I was very impressed with everything.” Weinrich tied the Kansas state high school record a few weeks ago with a 57-yard field goal. He also has 48-yard field goal this season. Schoonover was the first coach to offer a preferred walk-on spot to Weinrich. “He has been great with me,” Weinrich said. “He always hits me up and just wants to know how I'm doing as a person, as well as an athlete. I like that aspect of it a lot. It shows me that there's somebody out there that cares for me beyond the football field, and there's somebody who wants me in their program for the better reasons, and I really like that.” He has taken visits to Iowa State, Missouri, Kansas State, Kansas, and Nebraska. He will visit Iowa this weekend.

Same picked up an offer after the staff visited Derby

Same picked up an offer after a visit from Leipold and Schoonover (Rivals.com)