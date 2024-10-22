Leipold on recruiting impact of KSU game, players step up in secondary

The Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night in Manhattan and as the two teams face off there is more on the line than just the game. KU and Kansas State recruits many of the same players especially on the local side. Leipold mentioned this week the Jayhawks had an 11-point in last year’s game before the Wildcats found a way to win. Getting a win in a rivalry game can help in recruiting. “I think through the years we've shown ourselves as what we want to do in recruiting locally and everything like that,” Lance Leipold. “I think it shows progress of your program and where you're at if you win a game like this. But again, it's still about a holistic plan in recruiting and what you do.”

The Jayhawks have been to back-to-back bowl games but are still looking for their first win over Kansas State dating back 15 games. Leipold does not know if beating Kansas State automatically wins over a recruit, but Kansas can show where their program is by making the rivalry competitive. “I don't know if it sways somebody one way or the other just based on the outcome,” he said. “But again, we've got to find a way to get more of these in this game on our side of the ledger and make it that way and truly make it a rivalry type setting.” Leipold said they try to treat every game on the schedule the same and prepare for each one the same way. The way the schedule lays out this season Kansas will play four games after the Sunflower Showdown. They know the importance of the rivalry but don’t want to make the following games less significant. “I think it goes without saying, you know who the opponent is,” Leipold said. “There's enough stories and publicity around college football about rivalries and where they are across college football. We know where it's at. The guys will make mention here and there. But I've always believed as a head coach, if you put too much stock in one game, especially with games to play, you're setting yourself up for letdowns later down the road.”

