Leipold on recruiting impact of KSU game, players step up in secondary

Watch: Devin Neal on chasing school records, win over Houston
Devin Neal is closing in on several school records and talked about the win over Houston.
Watch: Jalon Daniels on the offensive performance, win over Houston
Jalon Daniels led a balanced offense and started to get all phases clicking.
Watch: Cobee Bryant talks about his three interceptions, school record
Cobee Bryant picked off three passes against Houston tying a school record. Bryant talked about his game and the win.
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Houston game
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Houston during his post-game press conference.
Quick recap: Jayhawks beat Houston 42-14
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks 42-14 win over Houston.
The Sunflower Showdown is set for Saturday night in Manhattan and as the two teams face off there is more on the line than just the game.
KU and Kansas State recruits many of the same players especially on the local side. Leipold mentioned this week the Jayhawks had an 11-point in last year’s game before the Wildcats found a way to win.
Getting a win in a rivalry game can help in recruiting.
“I think through the years we've shown ourselves as what we want to do in recruiting locally and everything like that,” Lance Leipold. “I think it shows progress of your program and where you're at if you win a game like this. But again, it's still about a holistic plan in recruiting and what you do.”
The Jayhawks have been to back-to-back bowl games but are still looking for their first win over Kansas State dating back 15 games. Leipold does not know if beating Kansas State automatically wins over a recruit, but Kansas can show where their program is by making the rivalry competitive.
“I don't know if it sways somebody one way or the other just based on the outcome,” he said. “But again, we've got to find a way to get more of these in this game on our side of the ledger and make it that way and truly make it a rivalry type setting.”
Leipold said they try to treat every game on the schedule the same and prepare for each one the same way. The way the schedule lays out this season Kansas will play four games after the Sunflower Showdown.
They know the importance of the rivalry but don’t want to make the following games less significant.
“I think it goes without saying, you know who the opponent is,” Leipold said. “There's enough stories and publicity around college football about rivalries and where they are across college football. We know where it's at. The guys will make mention here and there. But I've always believed as a head coach, if you put too much stock in one game, especially with games to play, you're setting yourself up for letdowns later down the road.”
Players get valuable time in the secondary
The secondary had new faces on the field against Houston with injuries. Players like Kaleb Purdy and Taylor Davis saw playing time in the most snaps they have played in their career.
Davis, from the Houston area, saw a lot of playing time against the Cougars.
“Taylor Davis second got extended playing time,” Leipold said. “I thought he handled the environment well. He's got some things to improve on right now. He's a guy who brings energy, just trying to temperament him in the right way, to put his energies in the right focus and to be a solid player.
“He's got the ability to help this program for years to come. Sitting in the secondary meeting, I think he took the right steps on taking those things and we're trying to make sure that we're communicating and getting everybody on the same page.”
Purdy played 26 snaps, which is the most since he signed with Kansas.
“He's a very smart football player, knows our scheme, and again, for him to get his feet wet is going to be important because as we said, we're not as deep as we once were there,” Leipold said.
Leipold said Mason Ellis too part in a “little bit” of practice and Jalen and Devin Dye did not. The secondary could still be thin depending how they progress through the week.
