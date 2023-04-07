Leipold pleased with recruiting, Urlacher one of several visitors expected
The Kansas coaches are wrapping up a successful spring season where several recruits made their way to campus since the end of February.
That trend will continue for the Spring Showcase with over 50 visitors expected. There were recruits at every practice this spring and several of them with multiple Power Five offers.
I asked Lance Leipold if he was happy with the spring traffic when it came to recruiting.
“Very good traffic,” he said. “It's a credit to our staff, especially our recruiting staff. Some of the things that are happening in this program on the field and off has helped us with that. But being only our second spring and getting a little bit better footing on the situation, I think has helped us as well.”
Leipold liked to see the consistent numbers showing up this spring.
“We've had a very steady diet of people in here almost every day and that that's the new norm in this thing as well,” he said. “But that's good, and I’m looking forward to more coming Friday.”
Kennedy Urlacher will visit, hears good things from his sister
One visitor expected for the Spring Showcase is Kennedy Urlacher. The safety from Chandler, Ariz., is one of the top-rated players in the country at his position.
If the last name sounds familiar, it is, because he is the son of Brian Urlacher who played 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005.
Urlacher has the bloodlines, but he also has other connections to Kansas.
“My sister Pamela is getting ready to graduate from KU,” Urlacher said. “My other sister Riley who is a senior just got accepted into KU.”
He will get the chance to see the Kansas program this weekend and has heard good things about the school from his sister.
“She loves it over there,” he said. “And with my other sister getting accepted to KU they're all excited about this.”
The Kansas staff has put an emphasis on Arizona in the last year. Jordan Peterson started recruiting the area last spring and has several prospects he is talking to. Billy Bonneau, the Assistant Director of Player Personnel was the first person to contact Urlacher and it progressed from there.
“Coach Bonneau was the one who originally reached out,” Urlacher said. “He said they liked my film and my aggressiveness, and that I'd be a good fit to the program.”
From there Peterson joined in.
“We talk almost every day,” he said of Peterson. “He's a really cool dude. I like him a lot.”
Urlacher visited Miami two weeks ago and plans to take trips to Notre Dame and TCU.
Spring Showcase loaded with recruits from several classes
There are recruits expected from 11 states and three different classes.
Several recruits who signed in the 2023 class are going be in attendance along with recruits in the 2024 and 2024 class.
We have a list of recruits who will be at the Spring Showcase and will update it throughout the day.
CLICK HERE to get the updated list of recruits.