The Kansas coaches are wrapping up a successful spring season where several recruits made their way to campus since the end of February.

That trend will continue for the Spring Showcase with over 50 visitors expected. There were recruits at every practice this spring and several of them with multiple Power Five offers.

I asked Lance Leipold if he was happy with the spring traffic when it came to recruiting.

“Very good traffic,” he said. “It's a credit to our staff, especially our recruiting staff. Some of the things that are happening in this program on the field and off has helped us with that. But being only our second spring and getting a little bit better footing on the situation, I think has helped us as well.”

Leipold liked to see the consistent numbers showing up this spring.

“We've had a very steady diet of people in here almost every day and that that's the new norm in this thing as well,” he said. “But that's good, and I’m looking forward to more coming Friday.”